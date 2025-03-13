Man guilty of sexual assault on woman in Peterhead nightclub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Man guilty of sexual assault on woman in Peterhead nightclub

Tomas Bartnykas, 40, attacked a woman as she stood at the bar in Vivas in Peterhead.

By Jamie Ross
Tomas Bartnykas leaves Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A man has been found guilty of carrying out a sexual assault on a woman as she stood at the bar of a Peterhead nightclub.

Tomas Bartnykas, 40, reached under his victim’s dress before penetrating her with his fingers against her will, Peterhead Sheriff Court heard.

Bartnykas’ victim told police about the incident, which took place at Viva’s Bar and Nightclub in 2022, because she would have never forgiven herself if Bartnykas did it to someone else.

Giving evidence on Tuesday morning by video link, the woman – who cannot be named for legal reasons – told the jury she had been out drinking with friends on the evening in question.

‘I just froze’

At about 1am, while at the bar in Vivas, she danced with two men before feeling one of them place his hand on her back and then moving it under her dress and moving her underwear.

Fighting back tears, she said: “I just froze.

“I was trying to push them off me. It just all happened really fast after that.”

She added that the attack happened in “a couple of seconds” before bar staff became aware.

The sexual assault took place at Vivas Bar and Nightclub in Peterhead. Image: Google Street View

Fiscal depute Ruaridh McAllister asked the woman why she did not immediately contact police on the night of incident.

She told the court it was only after speaking to friends and family she realised the seriousness of the issue. She would eventually give a statement for constables on May 11.

She said: “At first I didn’t want to. It’s a very stressful thing to go through.

“If something else happened to someone else, I would never forgive myself. My friends encouraged me to come forward.”

Under cross-examination by Bartnykas’ defence agent, Iain Jane, she also denied suggestions that the incident was consensual.

“There was never anything that would suggest that was okay for him to do,” she said.

“I never ever said you could touch me.”

Questioned why she appeared to be hugging the man, understood to be Bartnykas, in the footage, she likened it to a defence mechanism.

She said: “I’m maybe trying to be friendly with him and he’ll maybe go away.”

Bar staff raised the alarm

Two women who were working at the club that evening also gave evidence.

Emma McCrave said she remembered seeing the woman being touched on the hips and then contact moving “further down”.

“She pressed against the bar. She jilted,” she said.

“It was almost a look of fear. It made me think something’s not right.”

Tulisa McCreave also described the scene at the bar.

“She kind of looked a bit uncomfortable,” she said. “I didn’t know what happened.”

The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

It took the jury less than two hours to reach their verdict – guilty by majority.

Sheriff Craig Findlater, who presided over the case, thanked them for their service and deferred sentencing on Bartnykas, of Clerkhill Place, in the town, until next month.

Before dismissing him, he warned Bartnykas that all options were still on the table.

“You should understand, and as no doubt Mr Jane has discussed with you previously, all sentencing powers are available to the court,” the sheriff said.