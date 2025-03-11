Aberdeen pensioner jailed for abusing children at caravan park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen pensioner jailed for abusing children at caravan park

John Gibson, 79, violated three girls and a boy at Pettycur Bay Holiday Park at Kinghorn, between 1996 and 2015.

By Jamie McKenzie
John Gibson. Image, Scotland's Child Protection ASA Awareness Facebook
John Gibson. Image, Scotland's Child Protection ASA Awareness Facebook

An Aberdeen pensioner who sexually abused four young children at a Fife caravan park over a period spanning 20 years has been jailed.

John Gibson, 79, violated three girls and a boy at Pettycur Bay Holiday Park at Kinghorn, between 1996 and 2015.

Gibson, of Oldcroft Road in Aberdeen, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court from custody for sentencing after a jury earlier convicted him of five charges after trial.

Sheriff Robert More highlighted that Gibson abused young children over a period of two decades in circumstances in which he was entrusted in their care.

He said the gravity of the offending made a substantial prison sentence inevitable.

Sheriff More jailed Gibson for three years, backdated to February 13 when he was remanded.

Gibson was also put on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

John Gibson. Image: Scotland’s Child Protection ASA Awareness Facebook

He was previously found guilty of two sexual assaults and three charges of using lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour towards his child victims.

He targeted a girl on various occasions over a four-year period in the late 1990s from when she was aged six.

He exposed his penis, repeatedly touched and rubbed her private parts and pressed his penis against her body.

Gibson violated a second six-year-old girl on various occasions over a five-year period in the early 2000s.

The children were abused at Pettycur Bay Holiday Park in Fife.

He induced her to touch his penis and played pornographic videos in her presence.
Gibson subjected a third girl to abuse over a seven-year period, also from when she was aged six.

He made sexualised comments to her, invasively groped her and induced her to touch and hold his penis.

He also abused a boy over a five-year period from when he was aged five by touching him on the body, penis and buttocks.

Sheriff praises victims’ fortitude

Following the guilty verdicts last month, Sheriff More said the court had heard “appallingly sad accounts” of Gibson’s abuse and the profound impact of it on victims’ lives.

The sheriff noted complainers had the fortitude to give evidence and are a “credit to themselves” and those close to them.

Speaking in mitigation this week, defence lawyer David McLaughlin said Gibson, who has no previous convictions, has experienced health difficulties and was being investigated for dementia prior to court proceedings.

The solicitor said Gibson had worked until he was 59 and has a wife who has been estranged from him since these proceedings came to light, increasing his social isolation.

Mr McLaughlin said some might say this is a “sad end” to his client’s life as he enters his twilight years.

The lawyer had asked the court to consider offender supervision for Gibson but acknowledged custody would be the likely reality.

 