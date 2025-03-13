Huntly man jailed after he threatened to ‘slit throat’ of ex-girlfriend’s mum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Huntly man jailed after he threatened to ‘slit throat’ of ex-girlfriend’s mum

John Simpson, 32, posted the chilling threats on Facebook and said he wanted to watch her die “painfully”.

By David McPhee
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
A man has been jailed after he posted on Facebook that he was going to cut the throat of his ex’s mother and “watch her die”.

John Simpson appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted making the chilling threats after hearing his ex-partner and her mother had asked a member of his family to give evidence against him in another court case.

The 32-year-old the posted on social media that he would “slit the throat” of his former partner’s mum and watch her die “painfully”.

When police arrived to arrest Simpson, he verbally abused them as he resisted arrest.

Simpson sent messages and made numerous calls

Fiscal depute Sophia Ramzan told the court that Simpson and his ex-partner had been in a relationship for around a year but split up some time ago.

She said that at around 2pm on January 30 this year, Simpson’s former partner received a message from him on Facebook calling her mum a “fat mutt” and that she “better stop telling lies” about him.

The woman did not respond, but the messages continued, and she received various unanswered calls from him.

Later that same day, she received a message from her mum asking her to phone her.

Bloodcurdling threats

Her mother explained that she had received various Facebook messages from Simpson, which placed her in a state of fear and alarm as she did not know why they had been sent.

She then saw a public Facebook post by Simpson, that stated he would “slit the slut’s throat open and watch her die painfully”.

Simpson’s former partner believed this to be directed towards her and her mother and contacted the police.

However, when officers traced Simpson and tried to bring him into custody, he turned aggressive and tensed his arms as they tried to apply handcuffs.

He also kicked out at the officers, resulting in them putting him in leg restraints.
As he was taken into custody, Simpson called one officer a “sheep shagger” and others “fat sluts”.

In the dock, Simpson admitted one charge of sending menacing online messages, another charge of resisting arrest and two counts of threatening or abusive behaviour.

Accused ‘struggles to manage emotions’

Defence solicitor Michael Burnett told the court that his client had become “annoyed” after finding out his former partner and her mother had contacted a member of his family asking if they would be a witness against him in court.

“This caused him to become frustrated and angry and that’s why he sent those messages,” he said.

“Mr Simpson has had mental health difficulties and has struggles to properly manage his emotions.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin told Simpson she “viewed these matters seriously”, adding that she believed that only a custodial disposal was appropriate.

Sheriff McLaughlin sentenced Simpson, of Lumsden Road, Huntly, to eight months in prison.

She also put a non-harassment in place, meaning Simpson cannot approach his former partner for two years.

