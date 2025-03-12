Woman denies murdering mum-of-one in Tillydrone knife attack

A woman is to stand trial charged with the murder of a mother.

Dionne Wilson, 31, is accused of killing Sara Irvine at a property in Auchinleck Road, Aberdeen, on April 17 2024.

It is claimed she lunged at the 34-year-old and grabbed her causing the woman to fall onto a sofa.

Wilson is further said to have struggled with Miss Irvine, pulled her hair, tried to punch her before stabbing the mum on the body with a knife.

She is separately charged with attempting to murder a man – listed on the indictment as her “partner” – on the same date at another property in Aberdeen.

He is said to have been struck on the neck and head “with an object” unknown to prosecutors.

Among other charges Wilson faces is that she had two knives in a public place.

The case called for a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow today where lawyers for Wilson pleaded not guilty.

Lady Drummond set a trial scheduled to start on November 17 this year.

Miss Irvine’s family paid tribute to her following the tragedy.

Sara’s sister Sophie Irvine paid tribute to her beloved sister.

She said: “I still cannot believe the news. My sister was my best friend. I am so broken to the point I am so numb.”