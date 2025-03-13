Retired Aberdeen consultant banned after knocking cyclist off bike at Queen’s Cross roundabout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Retired Aberdeen consultant banned after knocking cyclist off bike at Queen’s Cross roundabout

Pensioner Neil Edward's careless driving left the woman with a broken collarbone, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

By Joanne Warnock
Neil Edwards is a renowned figure in the field of kidney disease.
A prominent retired Aberdeen consultant has been banned from the roads after his careless driving left a cyclist with a broken collarbone.

Neil Edward, 87, struck the cyclist with his car as he navigated Queen’s Cross roundabout and the incident sparked a police appeal for the driver to come forward. 

Edward – a renowned pioneer in the fight against kidney disease – was said to be “horrified and ashamed” to be in this position.

The retired doctor did not appear in Aberdeen Sheriff Court due to his age, but pled guilty through his solicitor to one charge of causing injury by careless driving on October 30 last year.

Charges of failing to stop at an accident and failing to report an accident were dropped.

The accident happened at around 2pm as Edward, of Northcote Road, Aberdeen, was driving his silver Nissan Qashqai.

Doctor did not see cyclist

Fiscal depute fiscal Helen Treharne told the court that cyclist had entered the roundabout from Fountainhall Road before Edward entered from Carden Place.

She said: “[Edward] did not see her and struck her with his vehicle, knocking her off her bike to the ground.

“She was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where it was found she had broken her collarbone.

“When traced [Edward] was found to appear fit and capable.”

Edward’s defence solicitor Ian Woodward-Nutt said his client had recently been widowed and was still “mentally and physically very capable”.

He said: “He plays golf two days a week and drove regularly around the area.

“He regrets this sorry incident.”

Ban will have impact on him

Mr Woodward-Nutt went on to explain there had been road works on the roundabout at the time and visibility was not good.

“There was significant plastic cones and fencing,” he said. “He failed to see the cyclist and is horrified and ashamed to find himself in this situation.”

Acknowledging that his client would automatically receive a driving ban, Mr Woodward-Nutt said: “It is going to have a significant impact on his life in the months ahead.”

Sheriff Philip Mann disqualified Edward for 12 months, endorsed his licence and fined him £420, giving him two months to pay.

 

 