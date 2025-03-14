Westhill owner of pony that died of malnutrition banned from keeping animals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Westhill owner of pony that died of malnutrition banned from keeping animals

The pony called Jazzie, owned by Louise Emslie, 32, later died due to malnutrition and dehydration.

By David McPhee
Louise Emslie failed to properly care for seven horses and caused unnecessary suffering to one pony named Jazzie, pictured.
A woman has been banned from keeping animals for 10 years after she failed to get help for a pony that died after losing half its bodyweight.

Louise Emslie, 32, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where she admitted failing to properly care for seven horses and causing unnecessary suffering to one pony, named Jazzie, who later died due to malnutrition and dehydration.

When Jazzie was assessed by a vet prior to her death, she was found to be less than half the weight when she should have been due to having very little fat or muscle on her body.

A vet described the pony’s body condition as one of the worst cases of emaciation they had seen during their career.

Jazzie – who was around two years old at the time – perished as a result of her poor care and lack of treatment.

Pony found in ‘terrible condition’

Fiscal depute Sophia Ramzan told the court that in February 2023, concerns were raised about the animals, but a report wasn’t formally submitted about the condition of one of the ponies to SSPCA until the following year in February 2024.

The report stated that a pony named “Jazzie” was looking thin and had been suffering from diarrhea for several days.

An SSPCA officer was sent to the field at Strawberry Field Road, Westhill, where Jazzie was found to be in a “terrible condition”, the fiscal depute said.

It was stated that Jazzie had very little fat or muscle coverage over her entire body and was infested with lice.

During the inspection by the SSPCA officer, Jazzie suffered two bouts of diarrhea.

The officer determined that the pony’s lost weight and diarrhea were due to her suffering from a worm burden that caused her severe gut damage.

A neighbour who was spoke to by the SSPCA officer stated that she had seen Emslie in the field caring for the animals but “not often”.

An inspection by a vet found Jazzie to weigh 81kg when a healthy horse of the same age should weigh around 200kg.

They went on to state that Jazzie’s body condition was “one of the worst cases of emaciation they had seen in five years” of working as a vet.

On February 8 2024, Jazzie died as a result of malnutrition and dehydration due to severe diarrhea, caused by the untreated red worm burden.

In the dock, Emslie pleaded guilty to one count of causing an animal unnecessary suffering by an act of omission and a second charge of failing to meet the needs of another seven horses by providing them a suitable environment to live.

Horse owner was struggling with mental health

Defence solicitor Neil McRobert told the court that his client had “no previous convictions” and had been involved with horses from a young age.

He said Emslie had been suffering with mental health problems for number of years prior to this, which had “reached a peak” in 2023.

“Things had gone severely downhill for the horses around this time and that seems to match with when she was significantly struggling with her mental health – she simply became overwhelmed by the situation,” the solicitor said.

“She is completely devastated by what has happened here and has been extraordinarily upset by these matters,

In relation to Jazzie the pony in particular, Mr McRobert said that was “no suggestion that Ms Emslie set out to cause the animal suffering, but her crime was her failure to address matters”.

Sentencing Emslie. Sheriff Morag McLaughlin made subject to a community payback order with supervision and ordered her to carry out 225 hours of unpaid work.

She also banned Emslie, of Menzies Road, Torry, Aberdeen, from keeping animals for 10 years.

