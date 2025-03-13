More pro-Palestine protestors appear in Aberdeen court after Home Bargains demos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

More pro-Palestine protestors appear in Aberdeen court after Home Bargains demos

Ten people - including an Aberdeen University professor - have now been charged in connection with the incidents at Home Bargains' beach and Berryden stores.

By Joanne Warnock
Protestors stood outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court during a previous calling of the case. Image: DC Thomson
More pro-Palestine protestors – including an Aberdeen University professor – have appeared at court following alleged disturbances at two Aberdeen shops last month.

Ten people have now been charged with an alleged breach of the peace at the Home Bargains store at Aberdeen’s beach, while three were allegedly causing a similar disturbance at the shopping chain’s Berryden store a week later.

Willemein Hoogendoorn, 62, was previously remanded in custody after the February 15 beach protest because she refused to adhere to bail conditions that would ban her from Home Bargains stores across the UK.

A trial date for Hoogendoorn was set for March 21 and she denies the charge of breach of the peace.

Nine appear in court

Jonathan Christie, 36, Karolin Hijazi, 44, Carol Burgess, 43, Iona Fielder, 19, Medina Elmusharaf, 31, Esmond Sage, 33, David Black, 40, Sanaa Al-Azawi, 52, and Jolene Mackay, 42, have now also appeared in court in connection with that incident and are accused of acting in a disorderly manner.

Hoogendoorn is further charged with failing to give her name to arresting officers, as is Hijazi – who is a professor at the University of Aberdeen Institute of Dentistry.

Home Bargains sign
The protests took place at two Home Bargains stores in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.

Al-Azawi is further alleged to have recklessly damaged property on the same day by applying stickers to “numerous products” preventing them from being sold.

Sage, Black, and Mackay are all also charged with acting in a disorderly manner at Home Bargains in Berryden a week later, on February 22.

The charges allege the trio placed stickers on products, disrupted staff members from doing their jobs and allegedly “causing annoyance and alarm to members of the public”.

A trial date of June 17 was set for the remaining nine protestors and all were released on bail under the condition none of them enter a Home Bargains store anywhere in the UK.

All 10 deny the charges against them.

A social media post called for people to boycott the store because they believe Home Bargains are selling products produced by the Israelis – including bath salts made from the Dead Sea.

Some protestors stood outside court last month when Ms Hoogendoorn was placed on remand, but no such protest has taken place since.

 

 