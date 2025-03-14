Man jailed for historic rapes of woman and child in Aberdeen and Portlethen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Crime & Courts

Man jailed for historic rapes of woman and child in Aberdeen and Portlethen

Terence Hird's crimes had a "life-changing" impact on his youngest victim - and he has shown no remorse to either female.

By Joanne Warnock
The case called at the High Court in Aberdeen.
An Aberdeen pensioner has been jailed for the repeated rapes of a woman and young girl more than 30 years ago.

Terence Hird, 68, was found guilty by majority by a jury on two charges of rape and one breach of the peace.

On sentencing him to 11 years in prison, Judge William Summers said the offences were “profoundly troubling” and he had acted in a “most appalling way”.

A verdict of not proven was returned on two further rape charges relating to the same victims.

Prolonged abuse

Hird carried out his attacks at various locations in Aberdeen and Portlethen over a five-year period.

Hird was convicted of demanding sex from the woman, restricting her movements, offering to pay her for sex and of rape.

His second victim was aged just 12 when Hird first raped her and he carried out these crimes at addresses in Aberdeen and Portlethen until she was 17.

Hird was also convicted of exposing himself to the young girl and masturbating in front of her.

Denied any crime

Hird’s defence counsel David Moggach KC said his client still maintained his position from the trial, adding: “He has always worked throughout his life and comes to court as a first offender.”

Judge Summers said Hird had been convicted of raping the two females on “various occasions” adding: “These offences are profoundly troubling.

“It involves the repeated rape of two vulnerable females.

“You manipulated her [the adult victim] in a most appalling way and coerced her into having sex with you, regardless of her wishes.

Repeated rapes

“The other was vulnerable because of her age. She referred to repeated rapes, including one in her own bedroom.”

Judge Summers said the victims had felt “humiliated, degraded and worthless” adding: “The impact statement from the younger victim makes for even more difficult reading.

“She has suffered life-changing consequences both physically and emotionally.

“I recognise the courage and strength in them, and it is to be hoped they can move on from these events and they do not define them.”

Background report concerning

Speaking to Hird’s Criminal Justice Report, Judge Summers said: “It is of concern that you continue to deny responsibility for these offences, and you say they were made up.

“You have shown no victim empathy or insight into the harm you have caused.

“Given the gravity of the offences, there is clearly no alternative but a lengthy custodial sentence.”

Hird was jailed for 11 years, back-dated to when he was placed on remand in December 2024.

Hird, of Bloomfield Road Aberdeen was placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely and a non-harassment order was put in place for the second victim.