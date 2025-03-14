Man jailed for historic rapes of woman and child in Aberdeen and Portlethen

An Aberdeen pensioner has been jailed for the repeated rapes of a woman and young girl more than 30 years ago.

Terence Hird, 68, was found guilty by majority by a jury on two charges of rape and one breach of the peace.

On sentencing him to 11 years in prison, Judge William Summers said the offences were “profoundly troubling” and he had acted in a “most appalling way”.

A verdict of not proven was returned on two further rape charges relating to the same victims.

Prolonged abuse

Hird carried out his attacks at various locations in Aberdeen and Portlethen over a five-year period.

Hird was convicted of demanding sex from the woman, restricting her movements, offering to pay her for sex and of rape.

His second victim was aged just 12 when Hird first raped her and he carried out these crimes at addresses in Aberdeen and Portlethen until she was 17.

Hird was also convicted of exposing himself to the young girl and masturbating in front of her.

Denied any crime

Hird’s defence counsel David Moggach KC said his client still maintained his position from the trial, adding: “He has always worked throughout his life and comes to court as a first offender.”

Judge Summers said Hird had been convicted of raping the two females on “various occasions” adding: “These offences are profoundly troubling.

“It involves the repeated rape of two vulnerable females.

“You manipulated her [the adult victim] in a most appalling way and coerced her into having sex with you, regardless of her wishes.

Repeated rapes

“The other was vulnerable because of her age. She referred to repeated rapes, including one in her own bedroom.”

Judge Summers said the victims had felt “humiliated, degraded and worthless” adding: “The impact statement from the younger victim makes for even more difficult reading.

“She has suffered life-changing consequences both physically and emotionally.

“I recognise the courage and strength in them, and it is to be hoped they can move on from these events and they do not define them.”

Background report concerning

Speaking to Hird’s Criminal Justice Report, Judge Summers said: “It is of concern that you continue to deny responsibility for these offences, and you say they were made up.

“You have shown no victim empathy or insight into the harm you have caused.

“Given the gravity of the offences, there is clearly no alternative but a lengthy custodial sentence.”

Hird was jailed for 11 years, back-dated to when he was placed on remand in December 2024.

Hird, of Bloomfield Road Aberdeen was placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely and a non-harassment order was put in place for the second victim.