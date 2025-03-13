Aberdeen armed robber facing more time in jail after ‘unduly lenient’ sentence appealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen armed robber facing more time in jail after ‘unduly lenient’ sentence appealed

The Crown is hoping appeal judges will increase veteran criminal John Gallagher's three-and-a-half-year sentence.

By Dave Finlay
Armed robber John Gallagher.
Armed robber John Gallagher.

An Aberdeen armed robber who traumatised a lone female shop worker after he threatened to stab her with a large knife could face having his sentence increased following an appeal hearing.

Veteran criminal John Gallagher, 51, was jailed for three and a half years last year following his raid on a store in Aberdeen.

But the Crown brought an appeal against the sentence imposed on him at the High Court in Edinburgh, maintaining that it was “unduly lenient”.

The Lord Justice Clerk, Lord Beckett, sitting with Lord Doherty and Lord Matthews, reserved their decision in the case today following a hearing and will give a ruling later.

Advocate depute Mark Mohammed KC told the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh that the starting sentence chosen by Lord Summers was unduly lenient, although no issue was taken with the discount he applied following a guilty plea which resulted in the final sentence of three and a half years imprisonment.

Lengthy criminal record

The prosecutor said it was a planned robbery committed when the accused was masked and armed with a large knife and a pair of scissors.

He said: “He brandished both of these items, in particular the knife, in a stabbing motion at the victim.”

He said the assault and robbery took place in a confined space where the woman was not able to escape and the impact on her was serious.

Mr Mohammed argued that the offence was aggravated by Gallagher’s lengthy criminal record, both in England and Scotland, which included a seven-year sentence for armed robbery at Liverpool Crown Court in 2012.

He said: “The Crown’s submission is that the sentencing judge failed to give adequate weight to the seriousness of the offence.”

Sarah Loosemore, counsel for Gallagher, said that a sentence of five years’ imprisonment selected by Lord Summers before he applied a discount for the guilty plea was within the range of sentences for the offence and there was no basis for the appeal judges to interfere.

Terrifying ordeal for woman

Gallagher admitted assaulting the 46-year-old woman and robbing her of cigarettes on the evening of July 2 last year at the premier Store at Urquhart Road, in Aberdeen. He also admitted unlawful possession of a knife at Urquhart Road.

When he entered the shop she told him to remove the head gear he was wearing and Gallagher reacted by pulling out a knife, which he pointed at her, before demanding money from the till.

Gallagher repeatedly demanded she open the till but she made a 999 call and tried to stop him taking cigarettes after he failed to get cash.

The robber ran into the arms of passing police officers who had noticed a disturbance. After they stopped their vehicle they received a relay advising of a robbery going on at the shop as they entered the premises.