Westhill offshore worker banned after Christmas drink-driving

An offshore worker has been banned after admitting drink-driving at excessive speeds during the festive period.

Ricki Kidd, 40, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to admit one charge of careless driving and one of drink-driving, after he was found twice the legal limit in the early hours of December 27 last year.

The court heard he had been drinking during Boxing Day and had been asked to go out again around midnight, doing so because “he was feeling lonely”.

Speeding at night

However, Kidd was seen by an unmarked police car driving his white Mercedes A Class at “high speeds” northbound on North Anderson Drive at 12.05am and they began following him.

Depute fiscal Alan Townsend said: “The vehicle was driving at excessive speeds – and accelerated away from the police car.

“At Hilton Drive, it turned left at speed, failing to stop for oncoming traffic.

“It took a right turn onto Anderson Avenue.”

Mr Townsend said that at times, Kidd was out of view of the officers in pursuit, but they then spotted his car abandoned in the middle of Hilton Road ahead of them.

He continued: “They saw [Kidd] jumping out of the driver’s door and he was lost from view.

“He was traced in a neighbouring garden a short time later and he was giving off a strong smell of alcohol.”

Readings taken

Kidd gave a positive alcohol breath test at the roadside and was then taken to Kittybrewster Custody Suites, where a blood sample was taken at around 1.40am on December 27.

The reading given was 46mcg of alcohol in 100ml of blood (the legal limit being 22 mcg).

Sheriff Lesley Johnstone asked if there had been any indication about the speeds Kidd had reached during the chase.

Mr Townsend replied: “Due to his early guilty plea, we did not get statements from the arresting officers.”

Kidd’s defence solicitor, Ian Woodward-Nutt, said his client supports two children and works as an offshore technician and spoke of a “significant record of prior offending”.

However, Mr Woodward-Nutt said there had been a gap in the offending and Kidd currently had a clean driving licence.

He added: “What is relevant is he is suffering from an anxiety disorder, and it was particularly bad at Christmas time due to him being away from his children.

“Earlier on Boxing Day, he had been out with friends consuming alcohol and had returned home on foot.

Thought he was fit to drive

“But later that evening, he got a call from a friend inviting him round, so feeling lonely, he accepted the offer.

“He thought the alcohol consumed earlier in the day would have been out of his system.

“He cannot provide an explanation for the careless driving, but accepts he did that.”

Sheriff Johnstone mentioned Kidd’s two previous convictions “of some age” and said it was a “great pity” the incident had taken place.

She said: “You are remorseful about speeding as you did when the police came on the scene.”

Charges of failing to stop and having no valid MOT certificate were dropped.

Sheriff Johnstone disqualified Kidd from driving for 12 months and recommended him for the Drink Driving Rehabilitation Scheme.

Kidd, of Mackie Place, Westhill, was also fined £1000.