Westhill offshore worker banned after Christmas drink-driving

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Westhill offshore worker banned after Christmas drink-driving

The court heard Ricki Kidd had been drinking during Boxing Day and had got behind the wheel because “he was feeling lonely”.

By Joanne Warnock
Ricki Kidd appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Ricki Kidd appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

An offshore worker has been banned after admitting drink-driving at excessive speeds during the festive period.

Ricki Kidd, 40, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to admit one charge of careless driving and one of drink-driving, after he was found twice the legal limit in the early hours of December 27 last year.

The court heard he had been drinking during Boxing Day and had been asked to go out again around midnight, doing so because “he was feeling lonely”.

Speeding at night

However, Kidd was seen by an unmarked police car driving his white Mercedes A Class at “high speeds” northbound on North Anderson Drive at 12.05am and they began following him.

Depute fiscal Alan Townsend said: “The vehicle was driving at excessive speeds – and accelerated away from the police car.

“At Hilton Drive, it turned left at speed, failing to stop for oncoming traffic.

“It took a right turn onto Anderson Avenue.”

Mr Townsend said that at times, Kidd was out of view of the officers in pursuit, but they then spotted his car abandoned in the middle of Hilton Road ahead of them.

He continued: “They saw [Kidd] jumping out of the driver’s door and he was lost from view.

“He was traced in a neighbouring garden a short time later and he was giving off a strong smell of alcohol.”

Readings taken

Kidd gave a positive alcohol breath test at the roadside and was then taken to Kittybrewster Custody Suites, where a blood sample was taken at around 1.40am on December 27.

The reading given was 46mcg of alcohol in 100ml of blood (the legal limit being 22 mcg).

Sheriff Lesley Johnstone asked if there had been any indication about the speeds Kidd had reached during the chase.

Mr Townsend replied: “Due to his early guilty plea, we did not get statements from the arresting officers.”

Kidd’s defence solicitor, Ian Woodward-Nutt, said his client supports two children and works as an offshore technician and spoke of a “significant record of prior offending”.

However, Mr Woodward-Nutt said there had been a gap in the offending and Kidd currently had a clean driving licence.

He added: “What is relevant is he is suffering from an anxiety disorder, and it was particularly bad at Christmas time due to him being away from his children.

“Earlier on Boxing Day, he had been out with friends consuming alcohol and had returned home on foot.

Thought he was fit to drive

“But later that evening, he got a call from a friend inviting him round, so feeling lonely, he accepted the offer.

“He thought the alcohol consumed earlier in the day would have been out of his system.

“He cannot provide an explanation for the careless driving, but accepts he did that.”

Sheriff Johnstone mentioned Kidd’s two previous convictions “of some age” and said it was a “great pity” the incident had taken place.

She said: “You are remorseful about speeding as you did when the police came on the scene.”

Charges of failing to stop and having no valid MOT certificate were dropped.

Sheriff Johnstone disqualified Kidd from driving for 12 months and recommended him for the Drink Driving Rehabilitation Scheme.

Kidd, of Mackie Place, Westhill, was also fined £1000.