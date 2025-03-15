Inverness man’s crossbow confrontation after workmen dug up driveway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness man’s crossbow confrontation after workmen dug up driveway

The contractors didn't tell Marcin Sitarz they were digging the ditch in front of his home and blocked his car in.

By David Love
Marcin Sitarz confronted two workmen with a crossbow.
An angry Inverness homeowner confronted two workmen with a crossbow after they dug a ditch in front of his driveway and blocked his car in.

The frightened contractors filmed handyman Marcin Sitarz with the weapon and footage of the incident, on the afternoon of March 5 2022, was played in Inverness Sheriff Court.

Police were called to the scene, in Tomnahurich Street, and they seized two crossbows and arrested the 46-year-old.

Sitarz admitted a breach of the peace and his lawyer, John MacColl, told the court that there was a context to his client’s behaviour.

‘Concerning’ footage of crossbow confrontation

He said: “Workmen arrived at the street and without having the courtesy to tell my client that they were going to dig a ditch in front of his driveway, they just went ahead and did it, blocking his car in the process.

“He was playing with the crossbow, firing it at a target in his garden at the time, and he went out to the street to speak to them.

“But he went back into his property and stood at his fence and displayed the crossbow.

“There was no malicious intent, and to a degree, it was a spontaneous act.”

Sheriff Robert Frazer told Mr MacColl: “The footage was very concerning indeed. I am going to defer for a background report.”

Sitarz had sentence deferred until May 6 and fiscal depute Shay Traynor’s motion to have the two crossbows forfeited was continued by the sheriff until that date.