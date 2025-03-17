Rosehearty man torpedoes own defence case by admitting assault under oath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rosehearty man torpedoes own defence case by admitting assault under oath

Duncan Elrick said he attacked the man after his partner was branded "a Skeletor-faced cow" .

By Jamie Ross
Duncan Elrick appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court for the trial. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
A Rosehearty man who once drove a digger through a shop during an ATM robbery demolished his own defence in a similar style when he took to the witness box and admitted assaulting his neighbour.

Duncan Elrick had been standing trial at Peterhead Sheriff Court but changed his plea to guilty after telling the jury: “I never said this was self-defence.”

The 42-year-old’s candid confession came despite earlier lodging a special defence of self-defence.

Elrick and neighbour Michael Kennedy came to blows on February 26 last year after Elrick’s wife and Mr Kennedy’s daughter became embroiled in an argument over a DVD.

Elrick was jailed in 2019 after he drunkenly stole a trigger and crashed it into Keith’s Spar store in an attempt to steal money from the bank machine.

The aftermath of Duncan Elrick’s ill-fated Spar ATM robbery.

Giving evidence about the alleged assault on his neighbour, Elrick told the court he had only gone outside after his partner claimed that Mr Kennedy shouted abuse at her.

It was claimed in evidence that Mr Kennedy branded her a “Skeletor-faced cow”.

However, under cross-examination, Elrick’s story of defending himself promptly unravelled.

Accused describes ‘square fight’

Questioned by fiscal depute Ruaridh McAllister on why he did not just walk away or call the police if someone was acting in an abusive manner outside his home, he said he went “looking for him to see what his problem was”.

“I’ve never said this was self-defence,” he added.

“I’m not disputing I went down to fight him, assault him.”

He also accused the procurator fiscal’s office of “exaggerating” the charges.

He said: “You’re trying to put words in my mouth – I’m sick of it!

“It was a square fight. I didn’t back down from him.”

Insults flew, then punches

Mr Kennedy also gave his version of events and said Elrick’s partner argued with his daughter about a DVD which had not been returned.

Describing the clash with Elrick, he said after the verbal back and forth they both exchanged punches and tied up before he remembered waking up on the ground.

Images of cuts to his shin and both elbows and redness and swelling on his chest and face were shown to the jury. He told them he also suffered at least one broken rib.

Under cross-examination by Elrick’s defence agent, Iain Jane, Mr Kennedy denied claims he had purposefully gone to his neighbour’s house that day to shout abuse and, as a result, was the aggressor.

But he did admit his behaviour towards Elrick’s partner was “shocking”.

“I am aware my behaviour was shocking. I should have never said that. I should have walked away that day,” he said.

Duncan Elrick pictured in 2019. Image: DC Thomson

Following his guilty plea to the assault, Mr Jane invited the court to prepare background reports on his client before passing its sentence.

“He understands all sentencing options are available to the court,” he said.

Sheriff Craig Findlater, who oversaw the trial, agreed.

Elrick, of Hillview Crescent, will now return next month to hear his fate.