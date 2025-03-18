Flasher locked up after videos of him pleasuring himself around Peterhead found on phone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Flasher locked up after videos of him pleasuring himself around Peterhead found on phone

Rory Kerr claimed he made the videos for a 'members-only' swingers website.

By Jamie Ross
Rory Kerr leaves Peterhead Sheriff Court during his 2021 case. Image: DC Thomson
A Peterhead exhibitionist has been locked up after videos and pictures of him pleasuring himself around Buchan were discovered on his mobile phone.

Rory Kerr first hit the headlines in 2021 when it was revealed he appalled neighbours by spending up to four hours a day carrying out sex acts in his Boddam back garden.

In 2023 the sex offender was told he would not be allowed to own any device capable of accessing the internet without notifying the police.

But Kerr, 39, breached that restriction when he was caught by officers on September 1 last year, Peterhead Sheriff Court was told.

Exhibitionist was on ‘members-only’ swingers website

Plainclothes constables were out on patrol in Faserburgh and they spotted him making his way towards the town centre just after midnight.

In the Crown’s narrative of events, fiscal depute Ruaridh McAllister said: “They saw he was sweating heavily, wearing three black jackets and gloves.”

When quizzed, Kerr told the constables he was heading to walk his mother home from a local pub.

At that point, he admitted to having a mobile phone he had not registered with the police.

“[Kerr] advised he was using the phone for browsing adult porn sites and engaging in consensual sexual communications on a swingers member-only website,” Mr McAllister added.

“He explained these chats were with consenting adults, and that he had shared pictures and videos of himself masturbating in public places and within his home address.”

Multiple videos of public indecency

When the phone was fully searched, the locations were identified as the Formartine and Buchan Way, and near the mouth of the River Ugie. It contained multiple still images and videos of Kerr exposing his penis and carrying out a sex act.

A video titled “Old Liney” was dated as August 22 last year and showed him standing with his face visible as he pleasures himself.

Another, titled “Down Ugie”, was dated July 30, also last year.

It again shows Kerr looking towards Peterhead while he exposes himself and carries out a sex act. Police would later visit this location and estimated it is 200 metres from a children’s playpark.

Additional videos and stills show similar actions in public locations in both daylight and darkness.

Kerr, who appeared as a custody when the case called, also admitted to failing to tell police of his online usernames.

He communicated with people online throughout the time of his sex acts using Snapchat, Kik, and WhatsApp, going by the usernames ‘Chunk’ and ‘Jaydensmitz08’.

Overseeing the case, Sheriff Craig Findlater delivered a sentence of 32 months.