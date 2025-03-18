Flasher locked up after videos of him pleasuring himself around Peterhead found on phone

A Peterhead exhibitionist has been locked up after videos and pictures of him pleasuring himself around Buchan were discovered on his mobile phone.

Rory Kerr first hit the headlines in 2021 when it was revealed he appalled neighbours by spending up to four hours a day carrying out sex acts in his Boddam back garden.

In 2023 the sex offender was told he would not be allowed to own any device capable of accessing the internet without notifying the police.

But Kerr, 39, breached that restriction when he was caught by officers on September 1 last year, Peterhead Sheriff Court was told.

Exhibitionist was on ‘members-only’ swingers website

Plainclothes constables were out on patrol in Faserburgh and they spotted him making his way towards the town centre just after midnight.

In the Crown’s narrative of events, fiscal depute Ruaridh McAllister said: “They saw he was sweating heavily, wearing three black jackets and gloves.”

When quizzed, Kerr told the constables he was heading to walk his mother home from a local pub.

At that point, he admitted to having a mobile phone he had not registered with the police.

“[Kerr] advised he was using the phone for browsing adult porn sites and engaging in consensual sexual communications on a swingers member-only website,” Mr McAllister added.

“He explained these chats were with consenting adults, and that he had shared pictures and videos of himself masturbating in public places and within his home address.”

Multiple videos of public indecency

When the phone was fully searched, the locations were identified as the Formartine and Buchan Way, and near the mouth of the River Ugie. It contained multiple still images and videos of Kerr exposing his penis and carrying out a sex act.

A video titled “Old Liney” was dated as August 22 last year and showed him standing with his face visible as he pleasures himself.

Another, titled “Down Ugie”, was dated July 30, also last year.

It again shows Kerr looking towards Peterhead while he exposes himself and carries out a sex act. Police would later visit this location and estimated it is 200 metres from a children’s playpark.

Additional videos and stills show similar actions in public locations in both daylight and darkness.

Kerr, who appeared as a custody when the case called, also admitted to failing to tell police of his online usernames.

He communicated with people online throughout the time of his sex acts using Snapchat, Kik, and WhatsApp, going by the usernames ‘Chunk’ and ‘Jaydensmitz08’.

Overseeing the case, Sheriff Craig Findlater delivered a sentence of 32 months.