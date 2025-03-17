Boy, 17, accused of attempted murder after alleged Stonehaven stabbing

A 17-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after another teen was allegedly stabbed in the centre of Stonehaven.

Parts of Market Square in the town were sealed off on Saturday night as police investigated what they described as a “serious assault”.

An 18-year-old man, who was injured in the incident, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. His condition is not known.

His alleged assailant – who cannot be named due to his age – appeared in Aberdeen Sheriff Court in private this afternoon.

He is accused of assault to severe injury, danger of life and attempted murder.

The teenager, who is from Aberdeenshire, faces two other charges – possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

He made no plea and was released on bail.

Following the incident – which took place at around 8.15pm – police gave reassurances to the public.

Detective Sergeant Niall Mullen said: “This is being treated as an isolated incident and there was no risk to the wider public.

“Anyone with concerns can contact police on 101.”