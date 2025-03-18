Aberdeen jewellery thief who begged to be sent back to prison gets his wish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen jewellery thief who begged to be sent back to prison gets his wish

When police arrived on the scene and searched Derek Ellington, 38, they also found a number of lollipops concealed in his pocket. 

By David McPhee
Derek Ellington was led away to prison following his sentence for robbing a barber shop. Image: DC Thomson.
An Aberdeen jewellery thief who ransacked a shop because he wanted “to go back to prison” has been granted his wish.

Derek Ellington, 38, burst into the reception of the Premier Inn on North Anderson Drive and demanded that hotel staff call the police because he had just broken into a nearby hairdressers.

As the police arrived, Ellington handed over two jewellery boxes – each of which contained a silver necklace – stating that he’d stolen them and demanding to be sent back to prison.

Officers also found a number of lollipops concealed in his pocket.

However, despite his assurances in the aftermath of his crimes, Ellington’s defence solicitor, Christopher Maitland, told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that his client now wanted to be free.

But Sheriff Philip Mann was unmoved and sent Ellington back to prison to serve out a year of an unexpired sentence and added additional time to it.

Accused immediately admitted crime to police

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann told the court that at around 1.10am on October 31 last year, police received a call from a staff member at the Premier Inn concerning a man who was demanding that police attend. 

Constables turned up and found Ellington standing outside the hotel in possession of a blue jewellery box and a green jewellery box, each with a silver necklace inside.

Ellington approached them and immediately admitted breaking into The Barbers Pole, on Summerhill Court, Aberdeen.

“I’ve broken into the hairdressers and taken the boxes from there,” he stated.

As he was cautioned and detained, a search of his jacket found a number of lollipops within his pockets that he had also stolen from the shop.

As he was being led to a police vehicle, Ellington told the officer he had broken into the barber’s shop “because I want to go back to prison”.

He added that he had gone into the shop “to look for cash” but couldn’t find any, so he took the jewellery.

Ellington then led the officers to where he had broken through a glass-panelled door to gain entry to the premises.

“I smashed the bottom one,” he told them, referring to one of the glass panels.

The owner of The Barbers Pole estimated the damage to the door to be around £1,000, while the jewellery was believed to be worth around £120.

In the dock, Ellington pleaded guilty to one count of breaking into a commercial premises to steal items.

‘A pretty sad situation’

Defence solicitor Christopher Maitland told the court that his client admits that “the reason he did it is that he wanted to be sent back to prison”.

“He felt desperate on that day and then proceeded to act in such a way that it was clear what he was doing – it’s reflective of his desperate situation,” he said.

“Since he has been on remand in [relation to these offences] he has been doing work to cope with being released into the outside world.

“And it’s now his hope that an alternative to a custodial sentence could be imposed here.”

Sheriff Mann told Ellington: “This is a pretty sad situation to be in where you go out and commit crime just to get sent back to an institution.”

But the sheriff said he couldn’t overlook Ellington’s offending behaviour, which was so soon after his release from prison and was similar to his prior offences.

He sent Ellington back to HMP Grampian for a year and added five months on to that sentence for robbing the barbershop.

