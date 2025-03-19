Fyvie man who led police on chase around Turriff handed roads ban

A Fyvie man who led police on a chase around Turriff has been branded “extremely stupid” and banned from the roads for more than a year.

Matthew O’Neill, who Peterhead Sheriff Court heard has a previous driving ban under his belt already, raced away from a marked police car in the town last year before he lost control of his vehicle and hit a kerb.

Police would later catch up to the 25-year-old after cutting short their pursuit over safety concerns and charge him.

‘Your behaviour was dangerous’

O’Neill’s defence agent, Leonard Burkinshaw, told the court on Tuesday his client was pleading guilty and had acted in an “extremely stupid” way on the day of the incident – May 8.

He said if the builder had simply stopped as requested nothing would have likely happened to him.

His course of action, however, put himself and others at risk.

Mr Burkinshaw said: “If he’d just stopped in the first place, probably nothing would have happened.

“He’s obviously aware he will lose his licence. That is going to be quite a significant burden. He has to accept that, my lord, and he does accept that.”

Sheriff Craig Findlater banned O’Neill for 16 months and imposed a total fine of £1,375 which he will pay back at the rate of £100 per month.

He said: “You accept that your behaviour was dangerous.

“You put others and – just as importantly – you put yourself at risk.”

Should O’Neill, of Willowbank, wish to drive again he will also need to pass the extended driving test.

Not his first run-in with the law

The court made reference to a previous driving ban which O’Neill was subject to during the course of his hearing at Peterhead.

But it is not the only time he has appeared in the dock.

Last year, he was fined £400 for what was described as a “methodical” campaign of abuse against another man in Turriff.

And in 2022, after being “egged on” by friends, he damaged another car’s tyres which later caused it to crash.

At the time, he said he apologised and said: “I know it was stupid.”