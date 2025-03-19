Fyvie man who led police on chase around Turriff handed roads ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Fyvie man who led police on chase around Turriff handed roads ban

Matthew O'Neill raced away from police in Turriff when they turned on their sirens but ended up crashing into a kerb.

By Jamie Ross
Matthew O'Neill. Image: Facebook
A Fyvie man who led police on a chase around Turriff has been branded “extremely stupid” and banned from the roads for more than a year.

Matthew O’Neill, who Peterhead Sheriff Court heard has a previous driving ban under his belt already, raced away from a marked police car in the town last year before he lost control of his vehicle and hit a kerb.

Police would later catch up to the 25-year-old after cutting short their pursuit over safety concerns and charge him.

‘Your behaviour was dangerous’

O’Neill’s defence agent, Leonard Burkinshaw, told the court on Tuesday his client was pleading guilty and had acted in an “extremely stupid” way on the day of the incident – May 8.

He said if the builder had simply stopped as requested nothing would have likely happened to him.

His course of action, however, put himself and others at risk.

Mr Burkinshaw said: “If he’d just stopped in the first place, probably nothing would have happened.

“He’s obviously aware he will lose his licence. That is going to be quite a significant burden. He has to accept that, my lord, and he does accept that.”

Sheriff Craig Findlater banned O’Neill for 16 months and imposed a total fine of £1,375 which he will pay back at the rate of £100 per month.

He said: “You accept that your behaviour was dangerous.

“You put others and – just as importantly – you put yourself at risk.”

Should O’Neill, of Willowbank, wish to drive again he will also need to pass the extended driving test.

Not his first run-in with the law

The court made reference to a previous driving ban which O’Neill was subject to during the course of his hearing at Peterhead.

But it is not the only time he has appeared in the dock.

Last year, he was fined £400 for what was described as a “methodical” campaign of abuse against another man in Turriff.

And in 2022, after being “egged on” by friends, he damaged another car’s tyres which later caused it to crash.

At the time, he said he apologised and said: “I know it was stupid.”