Cruden Bay man told to be on best behaviour for six months – for the sake of his relationship

A Cruden Bay man who shouted and swore at his pregnant partner has been told to be on his best behaviour – for the sake of his relationship.

Aaron Crossen, 28, admitted to the offence at Peterhead Sheriff Court and was warned that even though his partner was not supportive of a non-harassment order, it was still an option.

The couple got into an argument over the Christmas period that got so heated that his partner’s mum was forced to arm herself with a knife to “de-escalate” things.

Screaming match on doorstep

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams told the court the couple were shouting and swearing at an address in the port before Crossen’s mother-in-law got involved and tried to separate them.

She said: “They’d been having an argument over the phone.

“As a result of that, he attended at the address – that’s the address of the complainer and her mother.

“The complainer’s mother has tried to shut the door of he property. They just continued to shout. As a result of that, the complainer’s mother contacted the police.”

Crossen’s defence agent, Iain Jane, explained the mother’s involvement included pulling out a knife to “de-escalate things”.

“His mother-in-law at that stage arms herself with a knife,” he said.

“I’m not exactly sure how that would de-escalate the situation.”

Emotions at a high

Mr Jane added the pair hoped to continue their relationship despite the incident.

He said they had been together for five years and emotions had been elevated due to the pregnancy.

“She wants Mr Crossen to be present, she wants that relationship to continue,” he said.

But Sheriff Craig Findlater branded Crossen’s behaviour “unacceptable”.

He said: “I hear what is said on your behalf about emotions running high at the time.

“I will, however, continue consideration of a non-harassment order.”

Deferring sentence until later in the year, the sheriff added it was now in Crossen’s interests to keep himself out of trouble.

“It will not go well for you. It will not go well for your relationship,” he added.

“That (the order) will be determined by how things go over the next six months.”

Crossen, of Aulton Drive, will now return to court in September to discover his fate.