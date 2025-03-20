Cruden Bay man told to be on best behaviour for six months – for the sake of his relationship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Cruden Bay man told to be on best behaviour for six months – for the sake of his relationship

Aaron Crossen was arguing with his partner last year when her mum pulled out a knife to try to "de-escalate" things.

By Jamie Ross
The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A Cruden Bay man who shouted and swore at his pregnant partner has been told to be on his best behaviour – for the sake of his relationship.

Aaron Crossen, 28, admitted to the offence at Peterhead Sheriff Court and was warned that even though his partner was not supportive of a non-harassment order, it was still an option.

The couple got into an argument over the Christmas period that got so heated that his partner’s mum was forced to arm herself with a knife to “de-escalate” things.

Screaming match on doorstep

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams told the court the couple were shouting and swearing at an address in the port before Crossen’s mother-in-law got involved and tried to separate them.

She said: “They’d been having an argument over the phone.

“As a result of that, he attended at the address – that’s the address of the complainer and her mother.

“The complainer’s mother has tried to shut the door of he property. They just continued to shout. As a result of that, the complainer’s mother contacted the police.”

Crossen’s defence agent, Iain Jane, explained the mother’s involvement included pulling out a knife to “de-escalate things”.

“His mother-in-law at that stage arms herself with a knife,” he said.

“I’m not exactly sure how that would de-escalate the situation.”

Emotions at a high

Mr Jane added the pair hoped to continue their relationship despite the incident.

He said they had been together for five years and emotions had been elevated due to the pregnancy.

“She wants Mr Crossen to be present, she wants that relationship to continue,” he said.

But Sheriff Craig Findlater branded Crossen’s behaviour “unacceptable”.

He said: “I hear what is said on your behalf about emotions running high at the time.

“I will, however, continue consideration of a non-harassment order.”

Deferring sentence until later in the year, the sheriff added it was now in Crossen’s interests to keep himself out of trouble.

“It will not go well for you. It will not go well for your relationship,” he added.

“That (the order) will be determined by how things go over the next six months.”

Crossen, of Aulton Drive, will now return to court in September to discover his fate.

 