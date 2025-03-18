Invergordon cannabis dealer has ‘turned over a new leaf’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Invergordon cannabis dealer has ‘turned over a new leaf’

Sebastian Percival had been discussing his tenancy when he sent a housing officer a text offering "purple haze" and "ching" at the "best prices".

By Jenni Gee
Sebastian Percival sent his housing officer a drugs menu over text. Image: Facebook
Sebastian Percival sent his housing officer a drugs menu over text. Image: Facebook

A dealer who was caught out after he texted a drug menu to his housing officer has been ordered to complete unpaid work.

Sebastian Percival had been discussing his tenancy over text with the council worker before he sent them a text offering a menu of items including “ching” and “purple haze”.

The message promised “Best prices – you won’t find better than this.”

Percival, 21, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted a single charge of being concerned in the supplying of a class B drug.

At an earlier hearing, fiscal depute Alison Young had told the court that on July 19 2023 a Highland Council housing officer was exchanging texts with Percival relation to his tenancy.

She said it was later on the same day that another text message arrived and it “contained a drugs menu containing deals for various drugs”.

Drugs menu text offered ‘best prices’

Believing Percival may be dealing drugs, the worker contacted authorities and a search warrant was executed at his home in Gordon Terrace, Invergordon, the following day.

A “quantity of herbal matter” later found to be 525.97 grams of cannabis was recovered along with three sets of scales and £735 in cash.

The drugs were estimated to have a value of £3,125 but could achieve as much as £5,205 if sold in street deals, the court was told.

Percival was traced and arrested.

When interviewed, he told officers he had received his Child Trust Fund money and had used £2,500 to purchase a large quantity of drugs.

“He stated it was not his intention to sell the drugs,” the fiscal depute said.

But Sheriff Gary Aitken observed: “That seems highly unlikely, given the text.”

Solicitor Mhyrin Hill for Percival, told the sentencing hearing her client had “turned over a new leaf” since learning he was to become a father.

Dealer’s ‘naivety’ led to ‘irresponsible’ involvement

She said: “He became involved through naivety – he is accepting of how completely irresponsible it was.”

Sheriff Aitken told Percival: “I sincerely hope that the penny is now beginning to drop.

“This was an exceptionally ill-advised decision […] you will bear the consequences of it. Drug dealing of any description is unacceptable.”

He placed Percival on a community payback order with two years of supervision and 225 hours of unpaid work – warning him this was a direct alternative to a custodial sentence.