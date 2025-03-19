Duo admit being behind £1.5 million Peterhead nightclub cannabis farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Duo admit being behind £1.5 million Peterhead nightclub cannabis farm

Iraldo Sarasellil and Ronaldo Abazi were caught growing cannabis inside the former Deja Vu nightclub.

By Jamie Ross
Ronaldo Abazi, left, and Iraldo Sarasellil. Image: DC Thomson
Ronaldo Abazi, left, and Iraldo Sarasellil. Image: DC Thomson

Two men have pleaded guilty to being behind a million-pound cannabis farm hidden inside a former Peterhead nightclub.

Iraldo Sarasellil and Ronaldo Abazi, both 26, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court today and admitted growing and supplying the drug from their Queen Street base.

Their operation came to light in September last year when police stormed the former Deja Vu nightclub and uncovered hundreds of cannabis plants.

The building was shut down and their drugs – valued at an estimated £1.5 million – were pulled out.

Deja Vu as it stands today. Image: DC Thomson

Sentence was deferred on Sarasellil and Abazi until next month.

Sarasellil also pleaded guilty to knowingly entering the UK using an illegal small boat from France in July last year, contrary to the Immigration Act.

Deja Vu pulled its last pint just before Christmas in 2022, but plans were afoot in the summer of last year to bring it back into regular use before the bust of Sarasellil and Abazi.

The Press and Journal reported last month the owner of the property, City Centre Pubs, had “no idea” what was going on in the building after leasing it to tenants under the promise of it reopening but who ended up launching a criminal enterprise instead.

They have now submitted their own plans to bring it back as a nightclub after claiming it cost £15,000 to clean up the mess left behind by the crime gang.

The cannabis plants found within Deja Vu, Peterhead. Image: Submitted

At the time of the raid, local schoolchildren could be seen near the scene trying to figure out what was happening.

Among uniformed constables, officers in riot gear and police vans swarmed the building at 12.30pm and left about two hours later following the arrest of Sarasellil and Abazi.

Detective Inspector Rory Campbell said the raid underlined the force’s commitment to stamping out organised crime in the north-east.

He said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and we will use all resources at our disposal to disrupt the drugs trade in Scotland. Information provided by the public is vital in helping us continue to do this.”