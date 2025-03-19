Aberdeen student jailed for post-graduation rape

A Nigerian student has been jailed for raping a woman on the night of a graduation party in Aberdeen.

Oyinkuro Finikumo, 41, was doing a post-graduate degree at the University of Aberdeen in 2022 and previously worked as a college lecturer in Nigeria.

Finikumo was found guilty by a majority of one charge of rape following a trial at High Court in Aberdeen last month.

The court heard Finikumo had since moved to Wolverhampton after graduating and has a wife and two children who live in Nigeria.

Finikumo’s defence counsel David Moggach KC said his client still “denies his guilt and maintains his position from the trial”.

The court heard the rape had taken place after a party to celebrate Finikumo’s graduation on February 23 2022.

Asked for light sentence

Mr Moggach asked the court for a lenient sentence and added: “He has no previous convictions and is deemed to pose a low risk to the public.

“He has struggled to find work – when he is clear of this matter, he will go back to Nigeria to pick up the pieces and gain employment again.”

On sentencing Finikumo Judge Graham Buchanan said a “significant” custodial period was inevitable.

He said: “You were a trusted friend of your victim, who had no reason to suspect that you should seek to take advantage of her in the way you did.

Betrayal of trust

“She allowed you to walk her home and when you got there you betrayed her trust in a thoroughly unpleasant manner.

“She made it perfectly clear to you that she did not wish to engage in sexual activity with you – she was tired and simply wanted to sleep.

“But you forced yourself upon her to satisfy your own selfish desires.

“It is clear from her victim impact statement she has suffered very serious psychological trauma as a result of what you did.”

Judge Buchanan jailed Finikumo for six years and placed him on the Sex Offender’s Register for an indefinite period.

A non-harassment order was also imposed to prevent Finikumo from contacting his victim in any way for an indefinite period.