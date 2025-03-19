Caol dealer caught with cannabis worth £23,000 spared jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Caol dealer caught with cannabis worth £23,000 spared jail

Inverness Sheriff court heard Keirein Morrison had been a single parent with financial concerns when she became involved in the criminal enterprise.

By Jenni Gee
Keirein Morrison was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A drug dealer who had cannabis worth up to £23,844 at her Fort William home has been ordered to complete unpaid work in the community.

Police found the drug at Keirein Morrison’s Caol home, along with £4,500 in cash and a notepad believed to contain a “tick list”.

The first offender cooperated fully with officers as they searched the property – even telling them where to find the contraband.

Morrison, 31, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted a single charge of being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

At the earlier hearing, fiscal depute Emily Hood said on July 22 2022 officers executed a search warrant at Morrison’s home in Mackenzie Court, Caol, near Fort William.

She said: “The accused was read and shown the search warrant, at which point she stated she did have cannabis within the address and was forthcoming about the location of it.”

Search found ‘bags of cash’

The search turned up “various bags of cash and herbal material” in the bedroom, kitchen and hallway of the property.

Officers also found a notebook in the bedroom, which contained notations believed to be a tick list.

Ms Hood told Sheriff Gary Aitken that the total quantity of cannabis recovered from Morrison’s home was 1589.6 grams.

She said that the amount of the class B drug “had a potential value of between £15,896 and £23,844 if sold in gram deals at street level”.

The court heard £4,500 in cash was also recovered.

Solicitor Mhyrin Hill for Morrison of Kilmallie Road, Caol, told the court that there was “no real explanation” for her client’s behaviour, but explained that Morrison had been a single parent with financial concerns when she decided to become involved in the enterprise.

She added: “She has currently distanced herself from it.”

First offender was ‘extremely remorseful’

She said her client – who was a first offender at the time – was “extremely remorseful regarding ever becoming involved” and wished to “express her regret to the court”.

Hearing that Morrison had since set up a business, Sheriff Gary Aitken told her: “As you have hopefully now found, if you are having financial difficulties starting up a legitimate business is a much better idea rather than dealing drugs.”

He told Morrison she was “exceedingly close to the point where a custodial sentence would be inevitable” but instead placed her on a community payback order with two years of supervision and 225 hours of unpaid work in the community.

He granted a confiscation order for the £4,500 and ordered other items seized in the search to be forfeited.