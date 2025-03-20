Aberdeen man jailed after head-butting 15-year-old boy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen man jailed after head-butting 15-year-old boy

Tristrum Hutchison, 36, also left a man permanently disfigured after an unrelated one-punch attack outside Paramount Bar.

By Joanne Warnock
Tristrum Hutchison appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Tristrum Hutchison appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

An Aberdeen man has been jailed for two city centre assaults – one of which was on a 15-year-old boy.

Tristrum Hutchison head-butted the child, resulting in the boy losing some of his teeth, while an unrelated one-punch attack outside a nightspot left his victim permanently disfigured.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told Hutchison attacked the youth at around 6.40pm on November 24 2022 and came after Hutchison’s girlfriend, who works in a beauty salon on Crown Street, called him to say a group of youths was standing outside the shop.

Accused arrived and began shouting

Depute fiscal Andrew McMann explained that Hutchison, 36, arrived by car a few minutes later and approached the group “shouting incoherently”.

Mr McMann went on: “[Hutchison] then head-butted the complainer to the mouth and shouted. ‘You think you’re hard banging on the window?’.

“He then returned to his vehicle and drove away.”

The police traced Hutchison after looking at CCTV footage and he was arrested.

While in custody he told police: “My partner called me and said kids were banging on her work window. I drove there and confronted them.

“I didn’t plan on going that far, but he deserved it”.

Mr McMann said: “In reply to caution and charge, [Hutchison] replied – ‘He f***ing deserved it’.”

The boy was left with a bleeding lip and damaged teeth, the court was told. When several of his teeth became dead and discoloured some had to be removed.

Second assault detailed

On September 1, 2023, Hutchison left Paramount Bar at around 12.40am and was seen in conversation with his victim in the smoking area near the front door.

Mr McMann said: “[Hutchison] then punched the complainer to the head, knocking him unconscious to the ground.

“He was lying motionless on the pavement for approximately a minute before appearing to regain consciousness.”

When police arrived on the scene, the victim was still lying on the ground with a “substantial” head injury, the court heard.

Victim taken to hospital

Hutchison was detained by the Paramount Bar door stewards and his victim was taken to hospital.

He was given stitches and has been left with permanent scarring.

Defence solicitor David Sutherland said there had been a background of teenagers hanging around his partner’s place of work and he had been “clearly wound up”.

He added: “Regrettably he reacted in the way he did and has pled guilty to.

“There was an ongoing issue with youths banging on the windows – it got so bad she has since left that employment.”

Regarding the incident outside Paramount Bar a year later, Mr Sutherland said his client had thought the victim was someone who had previously assaulted him.

He said: “This clearly exceeded self-defence, it was one strike.

“That goes together with the background that he believed this man was involved in the assault on him previously.”

Sentencing

Sheriff Philip Mann said these were two assaults leading to injury and disfigurement and unrelated “on the face of it”.

He said: “It seems to me there was no need at all to take this course of action. Other steps could have been taken to disperse the youths – the police could have been called.

“I consider custody is the only appropriate disposal in this case – given the seriousness of the offending.”

Hutchison, of Portland Street, Aberdeen, was jailed for 16 months.