Man stashed knife just yards from Aberdeen police station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Man stashed knife just yards from Aberdeen police station

Edgar Teniuch was spotted by two off-duty police officers as he went to retrieve the Stanley knife after a night of drinking.

By Joanne Warnock
Edgar Teniuch appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Edgar Teniuch appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A man has been placed on an electronic tag after he stashed a Stanley knife just yards from a police station.

Edgar Teniuch, 38, was found in possession of the knife by two off-duty police officers, who found him scrabbling around the ground near the police car park behind Marischal College.

The two officers had just finished their shift, the Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard, on June 22, 2023 at around 10pm and were walking along Queen Street when they spotted Teniuch acting suspiciously.

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann said: “They observed the [Teniuch] searching an area of grass adjacent to the Marischal College Police Station car park.

“As such, they questioned what he was looking for, to which he stated, ‘a knife’.

Asked what he was doing

“Due to this comment, they identified themselves as police officers.

“On doing this, he began to retract his statement about looking for a knife.

“They thereafter observed [Teniuch] pick up an item from the ground and place it behind his back.”

Teniuch was told to drop the knife, and he did.

His defence agent Kevin Longino explained that his client had been doing some “ad-hoc” work and had the Stanley knife with him.

Stashed it behind police station

Deciding to go for a drink after work, Mr Longino said Teniuch had thought it a good idea to stash the knife somewhere out of sight, so it was not on his person.

“It is a bit of a farce that he left it in the grassy area outside a police station,” Mr Longino said.

“He went to get it on his way home. He recognises he should have gone home first and left the knife there.

“It was incredibly stupid – I’m not sure what was going through his mind – but he stashed it.”

Mr Longino explained that his client had an alcohol problem and does not have a large circle of friends, adding: “He just sits and drinks.”

Sheriff Philip Mann accepted that there was “nothing sinister” about Teniuch having the weapon, but said it was concerning that he had a knife in public after consuming alcohol.

He sentenced Teniuch, of Northfield Place, Aberdeen, to a community disposal and placed him under a Restriction of Liberty Order for six months.

 