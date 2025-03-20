Macduff partygoer’s ‘morning after’ drug-driving bust on the A98

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Macduff partygoer’s ‘morning after’ drug-driving bust on the A98

Police discovered teenage driver Arran Paterson parked in a layby near Macduff where he was "unsteady on his feet" with "slurred" speech and "shaking".

By Bryan Rutherford
Arran Paterson was unfit to drive his black Ford car after taking drugs. Image: Facebook
A Macduff teenager was unfit to drive when he got behind the wheel of his black Ford car the morning after he’d taken drugs at a party.

Arran Gary Paterson was caught drug-driving by police officers who discovered the 19-year-old worse-for-wear and parked up in a layby on the A98 during the morning of June 23 2024.

Banff Sheriff Court heard Paterson’s speech was “slurred”, he was “unsteady on his feet” and was making “involuntary shaking movements”.

The teenager immediately admitted to the officers that he was under the influence of a synthetic stimulant Class B drug called mephedrone, commonly known as MCAT.

Appearing in the dock, Paterson pled guilty to a single charge of being unfit to drive a vehicle due to drugs.

Offender avoids fine because ‘he’s unemployed, lives with his parents and has no income’

He had previously failed to turn up for an earlier hearing of the case two weeks ago.

The prosecutor told the sheriff that Paterson first came to Police Scotland’s attention around 8.15am on the day of the incident.

Fiscal depute Ann Mann explained: “Officers were attending an unrelated incident and observed the accused driving the vehicle in the opposite direction prior to them observing him parked within a layby at the locus on the A98 near Macduff.

“Officers approached the accused and it was clear he was unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred and he was making involuntary shaking movements.

“At this point, the accused openly stated that he had consumed MCAT.”

Roadside tests for alcohol, cannabis and cocaine intoxication were carried out with Paterson’s full co-operation.

However, the results of each test were negative and Paterson was then taken to a police station for an assessment that he failed.

A medical examiner “was of the opinion the accused was unfit to drive”, Ms Mann added.

Paterson was cautioned and charged, to which – the court heard – he replied: “I don’t know what to say.”

In court, Paterson’s solicitor Stuart Beveridge branded his client’s law-breaking “a foolish mistake” and urged the sheriff not to fine him.

“He’s currently unemployed and lives with his parents and has no income, so I wonder whether Your Lordship might consider the imposition of a community payback order as an alternative to a financial penalty.”

‘Morning after incident’ leads to driving ban and unpaid work

Mr Beveridge had earlier detailed the events leading up to what he called the first-time offender’s “morning after incident”.

The lawyer told the court: “He’d been, on the Saturday night, at a friend’s house and had consumed the drugs there.

“It’s the first time he’d ever taken MCAT. The plan was, he was supposed to be staying during the day on the Sunday with his friend … a situation arose whereby he had to leave.

“He didn’t feel right as he was driving and very sensibly pulled over and parked in the layby where the police found him, and when they approached him he immediately admitted he – in fact – was under the influence, and obviously that was confirmed by the medical examiner once he was taken to the police station.”

Sheriff Robert McDonald banned Paterson, of Bath Street in Macduff, from driving for one year.

He told Paterson: “I accept the explanation that has been given.”

The sheriff also imposed a community payback order requiring Paterson to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work within six months.

A discount of 20 hours was applied due to Paterson’s guilty plea.

