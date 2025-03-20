Fraserburgh men plead guilty after Snapchat video of them firing handgun goes viral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fraserburgh men plead guilty after Snapchat video of them firing handgun goes viral

Yanko Pishtisky and Brandon Scott were drunk when they started firing off rounds into the air at Fraserburgh harbour

By Jamie Ross
The handgun is fired into the sky at Fraserburgh Harbour.
Two Fraserburgh men who filmed themselves firing a handgun around their hometown have avoided prison.

Snapchat footage of Yanko Pishtisky and Leon Scott’s reckless actions went viral around the town last year and now the pair have appeared in court to face the consequences.

Peterhead Sheriff Court was told the pair found the imitation weapon at the beach on May 18 last year and made the “juvenile” decision to fire it.

The duo both admitted breach of the peace and possession of the imitation gun last month but sentence was deferred until this week so that background reports could be completed.

Watch the footage that got them convicted

In the Snapchat footage, Pishtisky and Scott can be seen at various stages shooting and being filmed shooting.

The court heard that their actions took place at about 3am after a night of drinking when Scott, 22, uncovered the weapon at the beach.

It had 14 blank cartridges loaded, but he was unable to tell police how many he had fired.

Footage of the handgun being fired rapidly spread on social media.

The weapon itself was thrown into the sea after their escapade.

Fiscal depute Ruaridh McAllsiter also made reference to CCTV footage from the time of the event, which showed Pishtisky, 19, holding a phone up to record Scott while he shot blanks around Fraserburgh’s harbour.

Sam Milligan, Pishtisky’s defence agent, described his client’s thought process that night as “juvenile, crass stupidity”.

Lesson learned

Mr Milligan said his client, of Lochpots Road, had complied with social workers since the incident to help with the creation of their report.

“The report, my lord, indicates that he himself describes this as the worst decision that he has made in his life, and it is probably difficult to argue against that contention,” he added.

Leonard Burkinshaw, who appeared on behalf of Scott, echoed his colleague’s thoughts.

He said Scott, of Mid Street, had “basically realised his behaviour required to be amended”.

“He definitely won’t be doing anything of this sort again,” Mr Burkinshaw added.

“It has been, as I say, a learning curve for Mr Scott.”

‘Exceptionally serious matters’

As an alternative to other sentences, Sheriff Craig Findlater told both men they would now be under a curfew for the next eight months.

It will prevent either man from leaving their home addresses between the hours of 9pm and 7am.

They will also be under the supervision of the social work department for the next 18 months.

Sheriff Findlater said: “On the face of them, these are exceptionally serious matters. As it happens, they have been committed by the two of you who were a pair of drunken youths.

“That you were drunk does not in any way serve as mitigation.

“This incident and the incident and the seriousness of this incident, and the potential consequences of this incident, all seemed to have come together to teach each of you a lesson.”