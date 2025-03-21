Mull farm worker’s animal ban after he kept dogs in appalling conditions

A Mull farm worker has been banned from keeping or caring for animals for 10 years after his dogs were found riddled with disease and covered in faeces and urine.

Oban Sheriff Court heard that Paul Chauvet, 62, had failed to provide care for four dogs in his care – and one has since died.

Sheriff Euan Cameron described Chauvet’s treatment of his dogs as “an appalling sequence of events”.

Guilty pleas

Chauvet had previously pleaded guilty to causing three dogs—Mickey, Sam, and Enya—unnecessary suffering, including failing to provide adequate nutrition and hydration.

He also pleaded guilty to failing to provide another dog, Fiddoch – who has since died – with adequate care and failing to seek veterinary advice, causing the dog physical and mental suffering.

When the dogs were assessed by a vet, it was found they were malnourished and had not been given a dry place to rest.

The dogs were covered in faeces and urine and suffered from ear conditions, muscle loss, dental disease, and skin conditions.

At an earlier hearing, defence agent Graeme Wright said Chauvet struggled to reach the place where the animals were being kept at Gruline between October 27 and November 27 2023 due to issues with public transport.

He also argued that “a person who has a dog in a house has a different attitude to a dog than someone with a farming background”.

Mr Wright continued: “Mr Chauvet has continued to look after animals in the meantime, and a letter of support for him shows that the farmer has no concerns about his work.

“Mr Chauvet has Lyme disease, and there were considerable distances to travel for him to take care of the animals.

“It is not lost on Mr Chauvet how serious this is.”

Sheriff Cameron said this was the second time that Chauvet had been guilty of animal welfare crimes.

He said: “Mr Chauvet, without doing any disservice to Mr Wright, I want to be clear – I don’t accept any submission that farmers and the rest of the community treat dogs in a different way.

“And, with all respect, that is not how you treat your dogs.

“You had a responsibility for all the dogs in this place, and they suffered.

“This is not the first time you have a case of behaving in this way.

“It is astounding you are back in court with a further conviction in a matter of this nature.

“I have taken everything into account that your solicitor has said and the letter from your ex-partner.

“You have health problems and found yourself in a difficult position, and only with that background have you narrowly avoided prison.”

Prison warning

He sentenced Chauvet, of Main Street, Tobermory, to 262 hours of unpaid work, to be completed within 12 months, as a direct alternative to prison.

Due to the “gravity of the situation”, he sentenced him to an eight-month restriction of liberty order, requiring him to be at home between 7pm and 7am.

Sheriff Cameron continued: “It is an inescapable aspect that this is the second time you have been convicted of this sort of behaviour.

“It has not just been about dogs – it has been about livestock. I must consider whether animals need to be protected.

“I have not the slightest hesitation in disqualifying you from owning and caring for animals, transporting animals, dealing with animals, working with animals, providing any service for animals, or taking any position where it would mean you have any charge over animals as set out in Section 40(2) of the Animal Health and Welfare Act.

“This will be for a period of 10 years.”

He warned Chauvet: “Quite frankly, if you come before me again for anything of this nature, I will have no hesitation in sending you to custody.”

