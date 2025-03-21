Arlene Fraser’s family welcome plans to block killer’s parole until he reveals location of body

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arlene Fraser’s family welcome plans to block killer’s parole until he reveals location of body

The Elgin mum-of-two's husband Nat Fraser remains in prison for her murder but the 33-year-old's remains have never been located since she vanished on April 28 1998.

By Bryan Rutherford
Arlene Fraser was last seen in April 1998.
Arlene Fraser. Image: Family handout

Relatives of murdered Elgin mum Arlene Fraser have welcomed the Scottish Government’s support for a potential new law that could deny her killer husband parole – unless he reveals what happened to her body.

Nat Fraser is currently serving time in prison after the 33-year-old mother-of-two disappeared without a trace on April 28 1998.

The abusive and controlling spouse has “tormented” Arlene’s family and friends ever since by staying silent about the location of her remains.

Fraser was jailed for life, with a minimum of 17 years, in May 2012 – so could appeal for his release in 2029.

However, SNP Justice Secretary Angela Constance has backed a possibly game-changing proposal by Scottish Conservative MSP Jamie Greene that would allow the Parole Board to take account of his silence – and refuse his release.

Arlene’s sister Carol Gillies, 62, told The Press and Journal she felt grateful that her family’s desperate need for closure might finally be prioritised over Fraser’s freedom.

“Without answers to our questions we’ve been left stuck in the past,” she said, explaining: “It’s impossible to move forward.”

‘If he wants freedom he will have to give us answers’

Mrs Gillies added: “There’s no way of getting to the truth without putting obstacles in Nat’s way.

“This proposal gives us some hope that if he wants freedom he will have to give us answers.

“Arlene has a right to be found instead of discarded and forgotten. Nat’s exercising control over us by not telling us where.

“Perhaps in the future, he’ll have to choose between staying in control and victimising us, or freedom in exchange for the truth.”

Nat Fraser departs Edinburgh High Court in May 2008 after he failed in a bid to have his conviction for the murder of his wife Arlene quashed. Image: David Cheskin/PA Wire.

Earlier this week, MSPs on Holyrood’s criminal justice committee debated amendments to the Victims, Witnesses, and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill.

It aims to promote fairness and place people affected by crime at the heart of Scotland’s justice system.

Mr Greene said: “My hope is that this brings some solace to the families of victims such as Arlene Fraser, who have been left waiting for answers.

‘Callous Fraser continues to cause utter devastation’

“When murderers like Nat Fraser are considered for release, their failure to disclose the whereabouts of their victims will now be a prime consideration for the Parole Board.

“But almost three decades since Arlene’s disappearance, the callous refusal of Fraser to reveal the location of her body continues to cause utter devastation.

“My change to parole will lead to killers like him staying behind bars until they come clean.”

Scottish Tory MSP Jamie Greene.

Cabinet Secretary for Justice and Home Affairs Angela Constance recognised the “deep hurt” suffered by victims’ families and friends who were “robbed” of the closure of knowing where their loved ones’ remains lay.

She added: “Whilst the Parole Board already does take such matters into account when considering release, I was happy to be able to support Mr Greene’s amendment which will now require the Parole Board to take account of whether the prisoner has information about the disposal of the victims remains, but has not disclosed it.”

‘Parole shouldn’t be getting something for nothing’

One of Arlene’s best friends, Marion Taylor, 64, said it was “fantastic” to hear that Fraser’s future bids for freedom could be blocked if he refuses to face up to what he did.

She said: “That’s justice. Parole shouldn’t be getting something for nothing. His freedom should come at the cost of telling the truth.

“Still not knowing what happened to Arlene’s body has put getting closure on hold for her family.

“They’re tormented for the rest of their lives and so are her friends, like me. It’s not fair on anybody.”

