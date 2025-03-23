Man, 25, sentenced over sex assault on woman, 75, in Aberdeen city centre

A man has been placed on the sex offenders register after he sexually assaulted a 75-year-old woman in an Aberdeen backstreet.

Rachid Bouasria, 25, kissed and groped the pensioner, who was a stranger to him, the city centre, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

Bouasria carried out the terrifying assault as his victim made her way along a secluded side street near the Castlegate area.

His solicitor, Jenny Logan, told the court Bouasria had consumed a significant amount of alcohol that day and could not remember the incident.

As part of his sentence, Bouasria must inform social workers about any future relationship he develops with females.

The charges state that on October 10 last year, the woman was on Market Stance when she encountered Bouasria.

Without warning, Bouasria sexually assaulted the pensioner by repeatedly putting his arm around her, kissing her on the face and grabbing her on the bottom.

Bouasria, who now resides in Edinburgh, was living in Westhill at the time.

In the dock, Bouasria pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault.

Accused is ‘apologetic’

Defence solicitor Jenny Logan told the court that on the day in question her client had gone out drinking with friends.

“He struggles with his mental health, which sometimes results in his consuming alcohol. He can’t really recall the incident itself,” she said.

“Mr Bouasria is very apologetic and says this is very out of character for him.

“He does not know why he acted in such a way.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin told Bouasria that as part of his sentence he must now inform the social work department about any relationships he has with women.

She made Bouasria, of Learmonth Terrace, Edinburgh, subject to a community payback order with supervision for 18 months and ordered him to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

Sheriff McLaughlin also placed Bouasria on the sex offenders register for 18 months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.