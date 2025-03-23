Man, 25, sentenced over sex assault on woman, 75, in Aberdeen city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Man, 25, sentenced over sex assault on woman, 75, in Aberdeen city centre

Rachid Bouasria groped and kissed the pensioner - who he did not know - as she walked along a secluded city centre street.

By David McPhee
Rachid Bouasria sexually assaulted a pensioner in Aberdeen.
Rachid Bouasria sexually assaulted a pensioner in Aberdeen.

A man has been placed on the sex offenders register after he sexually assaulted a 75-year-old woman in an Aberdeen backstreet.

Rachid Bouasria, 25, kissed and groped the pensioner, who was a stranger to him, the city centre, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

Bouasria carried out the terrifying assault as his victim made her way along a secluded side street near the Castlegate area.

His solicitor, Jenny Logan, told the court Bouasria had consumed a significant amount of alcohol that day and could not remember the incident.

As part of his sentence, Bouasria must inform social workers about any future relationship he develops with females.

A 75-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by Rachid Bouasria in Market Stance, Aberdeen. Image: Google.

The charges state that on October 10 last year, the woman was on Market Stance when she encountered Bouasria.

Without warning, Bouasria sexually assaulted the pensioner by repeatedly putting his arm around her, kissing her on the face and grabbing her on the bottom.

Bouasria, who now resides in Edinburgh, was living in Westhill at the time.

In the dock, Bouasria pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault.

Accused is ‘apologetic’

Defence solicitor Jenny Logan told the court that on the day in question her client had gone out drinking with friends.

“He struggles with his mental health, which sometimes results in his consuming alcohol. He can’t really recall the incident itself,” she said.

“Mr Bouasria is very apologetic and says this is very out of character for him.

“He does not know why he acted in such a way.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin told Bouasria that as part of his sentence he must now inform the social work department about any relationships he has with women.

She made Bouasria, of Learmonth Terrace, Edinburgh, subject to a community payback order with supervision for 18 months and ordered him to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

Sheriff McLaughlin also placed Bouasria on the sex offenders register for 18 months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 