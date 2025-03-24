Fort William man convicted of sexual assaults against teens

A Fort William man has been convicted of sexual assaults against three young victims, as well as charges of indecent communication, voyeurism and sexual exposure.

Robert Lawrie had denied any wrongdoing during a trial at Inverness Sheriff court, but following days of evidence, including testimony from his victims, a jury took under two hours to convict him on six charges.

One of his victims told the court that Lawrie’s behaviour made her feel “vulnerable” and “uncomfortable”.

The charges detail how Lawrie, 38, targeted a teenager by striking her on the buttocks, commenting on her body and asking her intimate questions.

He also communicated indecently by making a comment of a sexual nature toward the same victim when she was over 18.

A second teenage victim was touched on the thigh and slapped on the buttocks as well as being touched over and under her clothes by Lawrie who also intentionally exposed his genitals to her.

Lawrie also asked this teenager sexual and intimate questions and observed her naked and doing a private act.

A third teenage girl was slapped on the buttocks by Lawrie.

The crimes took place between 2013 and 2023 in Lochaber.

Victim felt ‘vulnerable’ and ‘uncomfortable’

In evidence led by fiscal depute Pauline Gair, one of Lawrie’s victims told the court that his actions left her feeling “uncomfortable” and “vulnerable”.

She said she thought: “How do I get out of this?” adding: “I wanted to say something but I knew I couldn’t.”

She rejected suggestions from Lawrie’s defence agent Clare Russell that his behaviour had been “playful” or “normal” and not sexual.

But a jury took under two hours to reject this position – finding Lawrie guilty of five charges unanimously and one by majority.

Ms Russell offered the court a reference from baker Lawrie’s employer of 23 years and said he was a “valued employee”.

She asked the court to continue her client’s bail while pre-sentencing reports were prepared.

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald told Lawrie: “You have been found guilty of all six charges, before deciding on sentence I’m going to defer for a criminal justice social work and a Moving Forward 2 Change report – Moving Forward 2 Change is a programme for people who have been convicted of sexual offences.

“I have to warn you – these offences are obviously serious. I will be considering all sentencing options.”

The sheriff also placed Lawrie, of Lochyside, Fort William, on the sex offenders register with immediate effect, the eventual length of registration to be determined at sentencing.