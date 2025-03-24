Fort William man convicted of sexual assaults against teens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fort William man convicted of sexual assaults against teens

Robert Lawrie had denied all of the charges against him during a trial at Inverness Sheriff Court but was found guilty by a jury.

By Jenni Gee
Robert Lawrie was convicted at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A Fort William man has been convicted of sexual assaults against three young victims, as well as charges of indecent communication, voyeurism and sexual exposure.

Robert Lawrie had denied any wrongdoing during a trial at Inverness Sheriff court, but following days of evidence, including testimony from his victims, a jury took under two hours to convict him on six charges.

One of his victims told the court that Lawrie’s behaviour made her feel “vulnerable” and “uncomfortable”.

The charges detail how Lawrie, 38, targeted a teenager by striking her on the buttocks, commenting on her body and asking her intimate questions.

He also communicated indecently by making a comment of a sexual nature toward the same victim when she was over 18.

A second teenage victim was touched on the thigh and slapped on the buttocks as well as being touched over and under her clothes by Lawrie who also intentionally exposed his genitals to her.

Lawrie also asked this teenager sexual and intimate questions and observed her naked and doing a private act.

A third teenage girl was slapped on the buttocks by Lawrie.

The crimes took place between 2013 and 2023 in Lochaber.

Victim felt ‘vulnerable’ and ‘uncomfortable’

In evidence led by fiscal depute Pauline Gair, one of Lawrie’s victims told the court that his actions left her feeling “uncomfortable” and “vulnerable”.

She said she thought: “How do I get out of this?” adding: “I wanted to say something but I knew I couldn’t.”

She rejected suggestions from Lawrie’s defence agent Clare Russell that his behaviour had been “playful” or “normal” and not sexual.

But a jury took under two hours to reject this position – finding Lawrie guilty of five charges unanimously and one by majority.

Ms Russell offered the court a reference from baker Lawrie’s employer of 23 years and said he was a “valued employee”.

She asked the court to continue her client’s bail while pre-sentencing reports were prepared.

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald told Lawrie: “You have been found guilty of all six charges, before deciding on sentence I’m going to defer for a criminal justice social work and a Moving Forward 2 Change report – Moving Forward 2 Change is a programme for people who have been convicted of sexual offences.

“I have to warn you – these offences are obviously serious. I will be considering all sentencing options.”

The sheriff also placed Lawrie, of Lochyside, Fort William, on the sex offenders register with immediate effect, the eventual length of registration to be determined at sentencing.