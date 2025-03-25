Man found with indecent images of girls in hidden folder avoids prison sentence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man found with indecent images of girls in hidden folder avoids prison sentence

Andrew Forbes, 42, was found with images of girls as young as five on his mobile phone when police arrived at his Aberdeen home.

By David McPhee
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
A paedophile who was found with a collection of indecent images on his mobile phone has avoided a prison sentence.

Andrew Forbes, 42, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted having around 20 images of children in his possession, all of which were of young girls.

Some of the indecent material found on Forbes’s phone featured girls as young as five years old.

Sheriff Philip Mann told Forbes he should consider himself fortunate this was his first offence and that he’d been caught in possession of a relatively small amount of indecent material.

Images were in secret folder

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann told the court that that at around 7:30am on November 20 2023, police officers executed a search warrant at Forbes’ address in Aberdeen.

Once inside, they seized possession of his mobile phone and following a forensic examination a number of indecent images of children were found, some of which were of the most serious category.

The images found featured children, all girls, estimated to be between five and 13 years old.

Some of the images included adults.

“The images were stored on the device since July 8 2023 in a hidden photo folder which was accessible to the accused,” Mr McMann told the court.

Of the total number of images found, two were deemed Category A, while 18 were Category C.

In the dock, Forbes pleaded guilty to one count of possessing indecent images of children.

‘Wrong and totally unacceptable’

Defence solicitor Neil McRobert told the court that his client had “no previous convictions” and “accepts that he was in possession of these images”.

“Mr Forbes knows that it was wrong and totally unacceptable to have them – he does not look to minimise or blame others for his behaviour,” the solicitor said.

“He has been completely honest about his issues and knows they need to be addressed.”

Sheriff Mann told Forbes that any offence involving children was “serious” but added: “But this is by no means the most serious that this court sees.”

He continued: “The number of images is small, you have no previous convictions, and you have never been to custody before.

“I’m prepared to accept that an alternative to custody is appropriate in this case.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Mann made Forbes, of Porthill Court, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order with supervision for 18 months and ordered him to undertake 120 hours of unpaid work.

He also placed him on the sex offenders register for 18 months and ordered him to take part in a sex offenders programme.

