Keith man admits to attacking two former partners

Mark Strathdee, 24, hit a former partner and bit another, Elgin Sheriff Court was told.

By Jamie Ross
Mark Strathdee. Image: Submitted
A Keith domestic abuser who bit one of his former partners and struck the other has been warned he could be jailed.

Mark Strathdee appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court on Monday and admitted two charges of domestic abuse, which were carried out between 2022 and 2024.

The 24-year-old’s first victim was struck on the head and body to her injury and he repeatedly demanded to know her whereabouts.

He also made offensive remarks to her and repeatedly called and messaged her.

His crimes were committed in Moray and London between July 2022 and October 2023.

Strathdee’s second victim was targeted at an address in Elgin and elsewhere in Moray and Aberdeen between May and October last year.

During that time he shouted and swore at the woman, repeatedly contacted her and turned up at her home uninvited. The charge states he also damaged her property and bit her.

Strathdee will now return to court next month to hear his fate.

Elgin Sheriff Court sign
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court.

His defence agent, Matthew O’Neill, called for background reports on his client ahead of sentencing, noting he had recently been diagnosed with ADHD.

Agreeing, Sheriff David Harvie warned Strathdee, of Land Street, that every sentencing option would be available to the court.

“These are serious matters,” he said.

“You have no previous convictions before the court. Given the nature of these, I can’t emphasise clearly enough how much it is in your interest to cooperate with the preparation of this report.

“At this stage, I want to be clear – all the options will be open.”

A report on Strathdee’s suitability for a restriction of liberty order will also be prepared before his next appearance at court, which could prevent him from leaving his home between certain hours of the day.

Additionally, consideration of non-harassment orders preventing him from contacting either of his victims will be continued to April.