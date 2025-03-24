Three men in the dock after £1 million cannabis seizure from Cove home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Three men in the dock after £1 million cannabis seizure from Cove home

Anti-drugs raids were carried out by the police at two Aberdeen addresses including Cove Close in Cove and Brimmond View in Stoneywood last Friday.

By Bryan Rutherford
Two of the men were arrested at Cove Close where the cannabis was confiscated. Image: DC Thomson
Three men have appeared in court following the seizure of cannabis with an estimated street value of £1 million from an address in Aberdeen last week.

The drugs haul was uncovered during a police raid on a home in Cove Close where £7,000 in cash was also confiscated from the residential property in the Cove area of the city.

Two men – Arteo Hoxha, 22, from Aberdeen and 23-year-old Klajdi Oshafi, of no fixed abode – were arrested at the scene on Friday March 21.

A third man, Ho Guang, 38, of no fixed abode, was arrested at Brimmond View, Stoneywood.

All three accused men appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today each facing three charges of producing a controlled drug, being concerned in the supplying of such a drug, and an offence under the Electricity Act 1989.

‘Drugs cause misery in our communities’

None of them made any plea and they were all committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

Hoxha, Oshafi and Guang will reappear in the dock within the next eight days.

Speaking after the operation, Detective Sergeant Sam Harris said search warrants had been obtained in response to specific intelligence.

“Drugs cause misery in our communities and Police Scotland is committed to bringing those responsible for the cultivation, supply and sale of illegal substances to justice.

“The public has a vital part to play in helping us target those involved and we encourage anyone with information or concerns to contact us on 101, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

