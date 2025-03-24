Three men in the dock after £1 million cannabis seizure from Cove home

Three men have appeared in court following the seizure of cannabis with an estimated street value of £1 million from an address in Aberdeen last week.

The drugs haul was uncovered during a police raid on a home in Cove Close where £7,000 in cash was also confiscated from the residential property in the Cove area of the city.

Two men – Arteo Hoxha, 22, from Aberdeen and 23-year-old Klajdi Oshafi, of no fixed abode – were arrested at the scene on Friday March 21.

A third man, Ho Guang, 38, of no fixed abode, was arrested at Brimmond View, Stoneywood.

All three accused men appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today each facing three charges of producing a controlled drug, being concerned in the supplying of such a drug, and an offence under the Electricity Act 1989.

‘Drugs cause misery in our communities’

None of them made any plea and they were all committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

Hoxha, Oshafi and Guang will reappear in the dock within the next eight days.

Speaking after the operation, Detective Sergeant Sam Harris said search warrants had been obtained in response to specific intelligence.

“Drugs cause misery in our communities and Police Scotland is committed to bringing those responsible for the cultivation, supply and sale of illegal substances to justice.

“The public has a vital part to play in helping us target those involved and we encourage anyone with information or concerns to contact us on 101, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

