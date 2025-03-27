Pair admit dealing after drugs worth £30,000 found

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pair admit dealing after drugs worth £30,000 found

Jordan Hughes and Darren Stewart each admitted being concerned in the supplying of cannabis and cocaine at Inverness Sheriff Court.

By Jenni Gee
Inverness Sheriff Court.
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson.

Two men have admitted drug dealing charges after cannabis and cocaine worth £30,000 were found by police.

Jordan Hughes, 21,  and Darren Stewart, 27, were in a vehicle driven by Mark Alsopp that failed to stop for police.

When they were searched, along with their homes,  drugs with a total value of £30,600 were recovered.

Hughes and Stewart both appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit being concerned in the supplying of cannabis and cocaine on June 2 2021.

Alsopp pled guilty to failing to stop and a cannabis possession charge at the same hearing.

Police officer gave chase

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair told the court that it was around 7pm when officers spotted Jordan Hughes in the front seat of a Ford Focus driven by Alsopp on Southside Road, Inverness, and decided to stop it.

She said the police activated blue lights and sirens but the car did not stop.

When slow-moving traffic brought it to a halt, Jordan Hughes got out of the vehicle carrying a black holdall and a Co-op bag.

One police officer chased and apprehended him while another continued to follow the Ford Focus and eventually brought it to a stop.

With all three men detained, officers searched Stewart’s backpack – which contained a herbal substance and a grinder – and the holdall and bag Hughes had been carrying, which contained a herbal substance, a white substance, scales and wraps.

A iPhone seized from Stewart was later found to contain messages indicative of the supply of cannabis.

Cash was recovered from the vehicle and Stewart’s property.

Following the execution of search warrants, the total cannabis recovered was 1330.19 grams of cannabis and 97.75 grams of cocaine.

The cannabis was estimated to be worth around £21,000 and the cocaine £9,600.

Sentence deferred

Solicitor Graham Mann, for Hughes, pointed out that his client had been only 17 years old at the time of the crime.

Shahid Latif, for Stewart, reserved his comments in mitigation until the next calling of the case.

Sheriff Sara Matheson deferred sentencing on Hughes, of Cautley Close, Forres, and Stewart, of Beachen Court, Grantown on Spey, to May 6.

Defence solicitor Marc Disckon told the court that Alsopp’s drugs charge related to “simple possession” of “about £10 worth of cannabis”.

The 55-year-old, of Church Street, Nairn, was fined £320 by Sheriff Matheson.