Aberdeen teen joyrider gets community service for speeding through city

An Aberdeen teen who drove at high speeds through red lights and on pavements to evade police has been banned and given community service.

Lee McLaughlan was just 17 at the time of the police pursuit, which began on the city’s Lang Stracht on the evening of November 9 last year.

McLaughlan came to the attention of traffic cops when they noted the BMW he was driving was displaying fake plates.

Appearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, McLaughlan, now aged 18, previously admitted one charge of dangerous driving.

Ignored traffic signals

The charge states the teen drove from Lang Stracht to Rosemount Terrace, then Skene Square, Maberly Street and George Street at “grossly excessive speeds”.

It says the teen drove through “multiple red lights” and mounted a pavement.

The charge goes on to say he drove down the pavement, lost control and finally collided with a parked car.

Fiscal depute Sophia Ramzan said officers began following McLaughlan as he raced along Westburn Road at speeds of 76mph.

She described how he drove through multiple red lights and, when he came to Maberly Street, he mounted the pavement to get past a queue of cars.

“Now travelling at 58mph, he went again through red lights onto Powis Terrace and lost control of his vehicle,” Ms Ramzan continued.

“He collided with a stationary car whose airbag was deployed due to the impact.

“[McLaughlan] ran off but was detained shortly after.”

No one was injured

The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured, the court was told and dashcam footage from that car was shown in court.

McLaughlan had also faced charges of stealing the white BMW 116, applying fake number plates, failing to stop for police, and driving without a full licence or insurance, but these were all dropped.

Defence solicitor Kevin Longino said his client had a traumatic upbringing and was living in a children’s home in Aberdeen whilst also working full time for the city council.

“He has made a number of poor decisions,” Mr Longino explained. “He is getting a great deal of support from workers at the home to help him not make these poor decisions again.”

He said Mclaughlan earned around £1,500 per month and was willing to undertake community service or pay a fine.

Sentencing

Sheriff Mark Stewart said McLaughlan’s driving was “extraordinarily” dangerous, adding: “That no one was injured is remarkable.

“You do not expect cars to be driven in such a way – driving through red lights and on pavements.”

He disqualified McLaughlan from driving for 27 months and ordered that he must pass an extended driving test to get his first legal licence.

He was also placed under supervision for two years and ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.