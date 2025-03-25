Aberdeen teen joyrider gets community service for speeding through city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen teen joyrider gets community service for speeding through city

Lee McLaughlan was just 17 when he raced along Westburn Road at speeds of 76mph, the court heard.

By Joanne Warnock
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
An Aberdeen teen who drove at high speeds through red lights and on pavements to evade police has been banned and given community service.

Lee McLaughlan was just 17 at the time of the police pursuit, which began on the city’s Lang Stracht on the evening of November 9 last year.

McLaughlan came to the attention of traffic cops when they noted the BMW he was driving was displaying fake plates.

Appearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, McLaughlan, now aged 18, previously admitted one charge of dangerous driving.

Ignored traffic signals

The charge states the teen drove from Lang Stracht to Rosemount Terrace, then Skene Square, Maberly Street and George Street at “grossly excessive speeds”.

It says the teen drove through “multiple red lights” and mounted a pavement.

The charge goes on to say he drove down the pavement, lost control and finally collided with a parked car.

Fiscal depute Sophia Ramzan said officers began following McLaughlan as he raced along Westburn Road at speeds of 76mph.

The route the teenager took after stealing a BMW last November. Image: DCT Media design team

She described how he drove through multiple red lights and, when he came to Maberly Street, he mounted the pavement to get past a queue of cars.

“Now travelling at 58mph, he went again through red lights onto Powis Terrace and lost control of his vehicle,” Ms Ramzan continued.

“He collided with a stationary car whose airbag was deployed due to the impact.

“[McLaughlan] ran off but was detained shortly after.”

No one was injured

The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured, the court was told and dashcam footage from that car was shown in court.

McLaughlan had also faced charges of stealing the white BMW 116, applying fake number plates, failing to stop for police, and driving without a full licence or insurance, but these were all dropped.

Defence solicitor Kevin Longino said his client had a traumatic upbringing and was living in a children’s home in Aberdeen whilst also working full time for the city council.

“He has made a number of poor decisions,” Mr Longino explained. “He is getting a great deal of support from workers at the home to help him not make these poor decisions again.”

He said Mclaughlan earned around £1,500 per month and was willing to undertake community service or pay a fine.

Sentencing

Sheriff Mark Stewart said McLaughlan’s driving was “extraordinarily” dangerous, adding: “That no one was injured is remarkable.

“You do not expect cars to be driven in such a way – driving through red lights and on pavements.”

He disqualified McLaughlan from driving for 27 months and ordered that he must pass an extended driving test to get his first legal licence.

He was also placed under supervision for two years and ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

 

 