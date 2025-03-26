Alness man convicted of domestic abuse after attempting to smother woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Alness man convicted of domestic abuse after attempting to smother woman

Craig Hayden straddled the woman and put his knees on her shoulders and placed pillows and towels over her face, a court was told.

By Jenni Gee
Inverness Sheriff Court
Inverness Sheriff Court.

A man has been convicted of domestic abuse after he tried to smother his former partner.

Craig Hayden straddled the woman and squeezed her neck, restricting her breathing and placed pillows and towels over her face.

Hayden, 29, had initially denied the charge of assaulting the woman to her injury but changed his plea following emotional testimony from his former partner at Inverness Sheriff Court.

Giving evidence via video link, the woman spoke of how she had fallen for Hayden and allowed him to move into her Alness home just a month later.

“It was his smile that got me,” she said.

Relationship was ‘mental torture’

But the court heard that the relationship quickly soured as Hayden became controlling, affecting the woman’s relationships with family members and introducing her to class A drugs.

The woman said that initially it was “all mental torture”, but Hayden then progressed to assaulting her.

“He just flipped – he pinned me to the bed, he put his knees to my shoulders, he pinned me down. He had his hands around my throat,” she said.

“He got a pillow and he started smothering me with it.”

The woman continued: “That happened a lot of times, him doing that. It happened in the bedroom, it happened on the staircase as well.”

Woman believed she would die

She said: “One time I believed I that I was going to die.

“I got to the point I though that is it – this is my last breath.”

The court heard that during a family break in Spain – described by the woman as “the holiday from Hell” – Hayden had got drunk and hurled insults at her on the beach.

Following the woman’s evidence, Hayden’s advocate Bill Martin offered a guilty plea to an amended charge on his client’s behalf.

He told the court his client had “a lengthy record” that was the result of “a rather tragic upbringing, which then moved onto a rather tragic and wasted lifestyle”.

He said Hayden, of Mansefield Estate, Tain, was “very sorry for what occurred” during 2015 and 2019.

Sheriff Sara Matheson said there was no alternative to a custodial sentence due to Hayden’s status, record and the nature of the offence.

She jailed him for 24 months.