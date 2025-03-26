Serial Aberdeen flasher banned from public spaces

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Serial Aberdeen flasher banned from public spaces

Pervert Victor Rae can only approach women if they are acting in a professional capacity.

By Joanne Warnock
Victor Rae pictured previously at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
A serial Aberdeen flasher has been banned from any beaches, parks or wooded areas for two years after he committed more sex crimes in the city.

Victor Rae, 53, admitted touching himself in front of two women at an Aberdeen woodland.

The court previously heard Rae had his trousers down around his knees and was performing a solo sex act when the walkers spotted him near Sheddocksley Sports Centre on August 4 last year.

Lengthy record of flashing

The 53-year-old pervert has a long history of disturbing sex offences, often involving lurking in woodland and flashing women and girls.

Rae also admitted sexually assaulting a woman inside the WH Smith Post Office in Aberdeen city centre on October 25, 2024.

Victor Rae was not so keen to expose himself during a previous court appearance. Image: DC Thomson

The court was told the woman had been queuing up at the St Nicholas branch at around 3pm and said Rae had been standing close behind her.

She became aware of Rae touching her on the bottom and believed he was using his fingers, the court heard.

CCTV later revealed Rae could be seen removing his right hand from his pocket and moving it towards the woman’s buttocks.

Significant risk to public

Appearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing, fiscal Rebecca Coakley said reports on Rae, of School Avenue, Aberdeen, showed him to be of a “significant risk to the public”.

She asked for a Sexual Harm Protection Order (SHPO) to be imposed specifically to protect women as he posed a “very high risk” to them.

Rae’s defence solicitor Alannah Commerford said her client “fully understood what was required” by such an order but argued that the proposed condition of not approaching any women was “too wide”.

Sheriff Peter Grant-Hutchison amended the order so that Rae could approach women – but only if they were working in a professional capacity.

Rae’s two-year SHPO also states he cannot enter any beaches, promenades, parks, wooded areas, shrubbed areas, grassy areas or public spaces.

Pervert’s long history of offending

In November 2006, he admitted to sending pictures of his genitals to an 11-year-old girl and also exposing himself indecently to her and a 14-year-old friend.

Back in 2011, Rae pled guilty to exposing himself and performing a sex act in front of two students in Seaton Park.

During the same court appearance, he also admitted making obscene gestures from the window of his home at two young girls waiting for a bus on March 13.

The prolific sex offender landed back in court in 2017 after rubbing his groin in front of a female dog walker in on Aberdeen’s Tullos Hill.

And in 2021, a court ordered that Rae be banned from parks, beaches and woodland after flashing a woman on Tyrebagger Hill.