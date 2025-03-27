Woman found guilty after ‘intimidating’ Aberdeen Home Bargains protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman found guilty after ‘intimidating’ Aberdeen Home Bargains protest

Willemein Hoogendoorn, 62, was part of a pro-Palestine demonstration that accused the Beach Boulevard shop workers of aiding genocide.

By Joanne Warnock
Gaza protester Willemein Hoogendoorn. Image: Facebook
A pro-Palestine protestor has been found guilty of a breach of the peace following an “intimidating” disturbance at an Aberdeen branch of Home Bargains.

Willemein Hoogendoorn, 62, was part of a larger group of activists who entered the Beach Boulevard store on February 22 this year.

Hoogendoorn, of Springbank Place, Aberdeen, denied the charges and has been held behind bars since the day of the protest after she refused to agree to bail conditions that would ban her from the store.

Following a two-day trial, Sheriff Margaret Hodge found Hoogendoorn guilty, saying that the activist was “self-serving and unreliable” as a witness.

Sheriff Hodge said that while Hoogendoorn’s offence was “low on the spectrum”, it had been “intimidating” for shop workers, who protesters accused of aiding genocide.

She said the crime of breach of the peace was a “really, really wide” one under Scot’s Law, but decided that there had been intimidation in this case.

Shelf stacker accused of aiding genocide

She said: “There was a big group of people causing a disturbance in the aisles, with a banner and chanting.

“They were asked to move away by one of the shop workers because she was trying to work – but they did not move.”

Sheriff Hodge, referring to CCTV from within the store, said: “One member of the group came straight up to her – this person’s tone was intimidating.

Protestors stood outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court during a previous calling of the case. Image: DC Thomson

“She was trying to stack shelves and was being told she was putting money into the pockets of people committing genocide.

“It is not fair to say that to someone who was trying to do her job.”

Sheriff Hodge went on to say Hoogendoorn’s motives were “well intended” but added: “She was so bound up in the protest – she would not be noticing if people were rushing out or being upset.

“What was being done by the group was disorderly – and they were acting in an intimidating manner.

“I found Ms Hoogendoorn to be self-serving and unreliable as a witness.”

Lawyer argues for absolute discharge

Hoogendoorn’s defence solicitor Ian Woodward-Nutt asked for his client to be given an absolute discharge, given she had spent more than four weeks on remand.

He said: “She is a woman who feels strongly about supporting Palestinians and their suffering in the Middle East. She believes it is important to make a public stance in relation to what she believes to be large-scale atrocities.”

However, Sheriff Hodge denied his request and instead admonished Hoogendoorn, who has a previous conviction of a similar offence carried out near the Faslane Naval Base.

Mr Woodward-Nutt told the court that incident had “involved a fence” and was at Coalport, near Faslane.