Inverness prisoner’s death inquiry to probe staffing issues and suicide prevention scheme

An inquiry into an Inverness prisoner’s death will focus on a suicide prevention scheme and staffing issues at Porterfield Prison in the months leading up to the tragedy.

Gary Wallace, 48, lost his life in custody while in the care of the state on April 17 2021, with a funeral director’s notice stating he had died “suddenly and unexpectedly”.

At the time of the dad-of-one’s death, he had been remanded at Inverness Sheriff Court – a previous statement issued by the Scottish Prison Service read.

A probe into the circumstances is scheduled to begin in May, beginning with a preliminary hearing.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS), which is obligated to investigate every death in custody, confirmed the court process has started.

It said the fatal accident inquiry (FAI) would examine the Scottish Prison Service ‘Talk To Me’ suicide prevention process and staffing issues at the facility in February, March and April 2021.

Speaking after lodging papers to kickstart the court proceedings, Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks explained: “The Lord Advocate considers that the death of Gary Wallace occurred whilst he was in legal custody and as such a Fatal Accident Inquiry is mandatory.

“The lodging of the First Notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the Sheriff.”

FAI will establish facts, not apportion any blame

Mr Wallace’s loved ones have waited almost four years to get to this point.

However, unlike criminal proceedings, FAIs are inquisitorial to establish facts, not apportion any blame.

The purpose of an FAI includes determining:

The cause of death

The circumstances in which the death occurred

What steps, if any, could have been taken to minimise the risk of future deaths in similar circumstances

The inquiry will also consider any action taken by HMP Inverness to address the issue of ligature anchor points and the facility’s response to a ligature anchor point survey carried out at HM Young Offenders Institute Polmont in 2018.

Inverness Sheriff Court will call the case for a preliminary hearing on May 8 later this year.

Mr Wallace passed away a widower after his wife had earlier died in traumatic circumstances.

