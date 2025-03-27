Inverness prisoner’s death inquiry to probe staffing issues and suicide prevention scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Inverness prisoner’s death inquiry to probe staffing issues and suicide prevention scheme

Gary Wallace was locked up in HMP Inverness when he died "suddenly and unexpectedly" at Porterfield Prison on April 17 2021 - an inquiry into what happened will begin in early May.

By Bryan Rutherford
Gary Wallace died at Porterfield Prison in the Crown area of Inverness on April 17 2021. Image: Facebook
An inquiry into an Inverness prisoner’s death will focus on a suicide prevention scheme and staffing issues at Porterfield Prison in the months leading up to the tragedy.

Gary Wallace, 48, lost his life in custody while in the care of the state on April 17 2021, with a funeral director’s notice stating he had died “suddenly and unexpectedly”.

At the time of the dad-of-one’s death, he had been remanded at Inverness Sheriff Court – a previous statement issued by the Scottish Prison Service read.

A probe into the circumstances is scheduled to begin in May, beginning with a preliminary hearing.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS), which is obligated to investigate every death in custody, confirmed the court process has started.

HMP Inverness, also known as Porterfield Prison. Image: David Whittaker-Smith

It said the fatal accident inquiry (FAI) would examine the Scottish Prison Service ‘Talk To Me’ suicide prevention process and staffing issues at the facility in February, March and April 2021.

Speaking after lodging papers to kickstart the court proceedings, Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks explained: “The Lord Advocate considers that the death of Gary Wallace occurred whilst he was in legal custody and as such a Fatal Accident Inquiry is mandatory.

“The lodging of the First Notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the Sheriff.”

FAI will establish facts, not apportion any blame

Mr Wallace’s loved ones have waited almost four years to get to this point.

However, unlike criminal proceedings, FAIs are inquisitorial to establish facts, not apportion any blame.

The purpose of an FAI includes determining:

  • The cause of death
  • The circumstances in which the death occurred
  • What steps, if any, could have been taken to minimise the risk of future deaths in similar circumstances

The inquiry will also consider any action taken by HMP Inverness to address the issue of ligature anchor points and the facility’s response to a ligature anchor point survey carried out at HM Young Offenders Institute Polmont in 2018.

Inverness Sheriff Court will call the case for a preliminary hearing on May 8 later this year.

Mr Wallace passed away a widower after his wife had earlier died in traumatic circumstances.

For all the latest court cases in Inverness as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.