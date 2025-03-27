Offshore boss handed ban after being caught 16-times drug-driving limit in Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Offshore boss handed ban after being caught 16-times drug-driving limit in Elgin

Andrew Macbeth was a habitual user of cocaine when he committed the offence last year but has not touched it since.

By Jamie Ross
Andrew Macbeth. Image: Facebook
An offshore construction boss has been banned from driving for three years after he got behind the wheel of his car 16 times the legal limit for drugs.

Elgin Sheriff Court heard that Andrew Macbeth, 39, was pulled over by police last year after he decided to take cocaine the night before.

They recorded a reading of 129mg of cocaine per litre of his blood and 800mg of benzoylecgonine, a chemical compound that is produced when cocaine is metabolised in the body. The limit is 10 and 50, respectively.

Recreational drug use

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor said officers stopped Macbeth’s Land Rover Defender on East Road in Elgin on February 11.

Iain Maltman said Macbeth, who works as a construction manager offshore, had been using the drugs the night before but had not touched them since his arrest.

“He is extremely worried about a period of imprisonment,” he said.

“At the time of the offence, he was using cocaine recreationally and habitually.

“He has not taken the drug since, realising he is too old to be behaving this way.”

‘I’m very sorry’

Sheriff David Harvie told Macbeth he was right to be concerned about a custodial sentence, but he stopped short of that due to the “relatively positive” background report from social workers.

Instead, he handed him a three-year road ban and ordered him to complete 150 hours of unpaid work in the community.

“This is an alternative to custody,” Sheriff Harvie said.

Macbeth, whose address was given as Glebe Street in Kinloss, will also fall under the supervision of the social work department for one year.

From the dock, he thanked the court and said: “I’m very sorry.”