Man fined after fighting stranger who made ‘homophobic’ remarks about cocktail glass

A Laurencekirk man has been fined after he punched a stranger who had earlier made a homophobic remark about the size of his cocktail glass.

Lee Sangster’s night out in Aberdeen city centre ended in violence when he crossed paths with his victim in The Stag bar.

The 34-year-old and the other man clashed after a drink was spilled just after midnight on December 14 last year – but trouble had been brewing earlier in the evening, the court heard.

Both threw punches

Fiscal depute Jane Spark said “both parties threw punches” during the altercation, which left Sangster’s victim covered in blood.

She said: “An argument evolves over a drink being spilled.

“Police were called and when they arrived, they saw the complainer had a substantial amount of blood on his face.

“[The victim] was quite open in advising the police there was no complaint on his part and he thought he had said something he definitely should not have said.”

Sangster admitted one charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and fighting the man, causing him injury.

Comment made about his drink

His defence solicitor, Caitlin Pirie, explained that her client had been out drinking with colleagues.

She told the court Sangster had ordered a drink and when it arrived in a large cocktail-style glass, it sparked a comment from the other man.

“[The complainer] was nearby and made a homophobic comment due to the type of glass my client was drinking from,” Ms Pirie said.

“My client told him to move on, but he continued to make homophobic remarks and was being abusive towards my client and his colleagues.”

Ms Pirie explained that her client had no wish to argue and had phoned a family member to see about getting picked up early.

Tried to leave early

However, outside the pub, the other man began trying to argue with Sangster.

“My client was trying to leave,” Ms Pirie said. “The CCTV footage does show him trying to leave and he is followed by the complainer.

“[The complainer] takes hold of my client first and throws the first punch.

“Thereafter, his colleagues try and stop the fight. They become entangled and end up on the ground, and my client is on top of [the complainer].

“He does throw a punch but maintains it was a defensive action.”

Ms Pirie said this had been “out of character” for her client, who has no previous convictions.

Embarrassing to be in court

During discussions with Sheriff Peter Grant-Hutchison, Ms Pirie agreed Sangster went beyond what would be considered self-defence.

Sheriff Grant-Hutchison said: “I am sure that in the very least, this has been an embarrassment for you coming to court for the first time.

“The fiscal and your solicitor have explained the circumstances and I am going to deal with this by imposing a fine.”

Sangster, of Anderson Place, Laurencekirk, was fined £420.