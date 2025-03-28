Man fined after fighting stranger who made ‘homophobic’ remarks about cocktail glass

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Man fined after fighting stranger who made ‘homophobic’ remarks about cocktail glass

Lee Sangster's night out ended in violence when he assaulted his victim outside The Stag.

By Joanne Warnock
Lee Sangster appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Lee Sangster appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A Laurencekirk man has been fined after he punched a stranger who had earlier made a homophobic remark about the size of his cocktail glass.

Lee Sangster’s night out in Aberdeen city centre ended in violence when he crossed paths with his victim in The Stag bar.

The 34-year-old and the other man clashed after a drink was spilled just after midnight on December 14 last year – but trouble had been brewing earlier in the evening, the court heard.

Both threw punches

Fiscal depute Jane Spark said “both parties threw punches” during the altercation, which left Sangster’s victim covered in blood.

She said: “An argument evolves over a drink being spilled.

“Police were called and when they arrived, they saw the complainer had a substantial amount of blood on his face.

“[The victim] was quite open in advising the police there was no complaint on his part and he thought he had said something he definitely should not have said.”

Sangster admitted one charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and fighting the man, causing him injury.

Comment made about his drink

His defence solicitor, Caitlin Pirie, explained that her client had been out drinking with colleagues.

She told the court Sangster had ordered a drink and when it arrived in a large cocktail-style glass, it sparked a comment from the other man.

“[The complainer] was nearby and made a homophobic comment due to the type of glass my client was drinking from,” Ms Pirie said.

“My client told him to move on, but he continued to make homophobic remarks and was being abusive towards my client and his colleagues.”

Ms Pirie explained that her client had no wish to argue and had phoned a family member to see about getting picked up early.

Tried to leave early

However, outside the pub, the other man began trying to argue with Sangster.

“My client was trying to leave,” Ms Pirie said. “The CCTV footage does show him trying to leave and he is followed by the complainer.

“[The complainer] takes hold of my client first and throws the first punch.

“Thereafter, his colleagues try and stop the fight. They become entangled and end up on the ground, and my client is on top of [the complainer].

“He does throw a punch but maintains it was a defensive action.”

Ms Pirie said this had been “out of character” for her client, who has no previous convictions.

Embarrassing to be in court

During discussions with Sheriff Peter Grant-Hutchison, Ms Pirie agreed Sangster went beyond what would be considered self-defence.

Sheriff Grant-Hutchison said: “I am sure that in the very least, this has been an embarrassment for you coming to court for the first time.

“The fiscal and your solicitor have explained the circumstances and I am going to deal with this by imposing a fine.”

Sangster, of Anderson Place, Laurencekirk, was fined £420.