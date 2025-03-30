Drunk woman assaulted Inverness Wetherspoons staff and police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Drunk woman assaulted Inverness Wetherspoons staff and police

Shelley Henry grabbed a bar worker by the throat and tried to bite a policeman after she was asked to leave The King's Highway in Inverness.

By Jenni Gee
A city centre pub with a hanging sign that reads "The King's Highway"
The incident took place at The King's Highway. Image DC Thomson

A drunk woman assaulted Wetherspoons bar staff and police after she was asked to leave the pub.

Shelley Henry had been spotted with her feet on the table gesticulating at staff.

But when she was asked to leave, she shouted abuse before grabbing a member of bar staff by the throat.

Henry, 45, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously admitted two charges of assaulting a retail worker and two of assaulting a police officer.

Fiscal depute Sophie Marshall told the court that it was around 4.30pm on Thursday April 25 last year when the incident at the King’s Highway in Church Street, Inverness, began.

Drunk woman had feet on pub table

She said staff at the Wetherspoons pub decided to remove Henry from the premises because “she had her feet on the table and was gesticulating”.

Two staff members approached Henry together and asked her to leave.

She stated that she was happy to leave but then started to shout abuse, saying she would “pan” one in the face and hit the other.

She then made a choking gesture towards one staff member before grabbing his throat with both hands “dug in”.

The worker managed to shake her off but was left sore, with scratch marks to the side of his neck.

Henry shouted to staff behind the bars that she would “grab their hair and pull them across the bar” if they continued looking at her.

Woman tried to bite policeman

When police arrived, Henry tried to kick one officer and bite another – making contact with his skin but not piercing it.

Solicitor Graham Mann, for Henry, said his client had not been in trouble for “a long time” but on this occasion “had taken far too much to drink”.

He added: “She doesn’t offer any excuse.”

Sheriff Gary Aitken told Henry, of Kelhead Path, Glasgow: “This is something that really should never have happened.”

He placed her on a community payback order with 12 months of supervision as a direct alternative to a custodial sentence.