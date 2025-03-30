Drunk woman assaulted Inverness Wetherspoons staff and police

A drunk woman assaulted Wetherspoons bar staff and police after she was asked to leave the pub.

Shelley Henry had been spotted with her feet on the table gesticulating at staff.

But when she was asked to leave, she shouted abuse before grabbing a member of bar staff by the throat.

Henry, 45, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously admitted two charges of assaulting a retail worker and two of assaulting a police officer.

Fiscal depute Sophie Marshall told the court that it was around 4.30pm on Thursday April 25 last year when the incident at the King’s Highway in Church Street, Inverness, began.

Drunk woman had feet on pub table

She said staff at the Wetherspoons pub decided to remove Henry from the premises because “she had her feet on the table and was gesticulating”.

Two staff members approached Henry together and asked her to leave.

She stated that she was happy to leave but then started to shout abuse, saying she would “pan” one in the face and hit the other.

She then made a choking gesture towards one staff member before grabbing his throat with both hands “dug in”.

The worker managed to shake her off but was left sore, with scratch marks to the side of his neck.

Henry shouted to staff behind the bars that she would “grab their hair and pull them across the bar” if they continued looking at her.

Woman tried to bite policeman

When police arrived, Henry tried to kick one officer and bite another – making contact with his skin but not piercing it.

Solicitor Graham Mann, for Henry, said his client had not been in trouble for “a long time” but on this occasion “had taken far too much to drink”.

He added: “She doesn’t offer any excuse.”

Sheriff Gary Aitken told Henry, of Kelhead Path, Glasgow: “This is something that really should never have happened.”

He placed her on a community payback order with 12 months of supervision as a direct alternative to a custodial sentence.