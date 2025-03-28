Three-times-the-limit Highland drink-driver hit motorcycle with works van

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Three-times-the-limit Highland drink-driver hit motorcycle with works van

Richard Matheson had been drinking when he failed to give way at a junction and knocked a man from his motorcycle, Inverness Sheriff Court heard.

By Jenni Gee
Richard Matheson admitted careless and drink-driving at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson.
A driver was more than three times the drink-drive limit when he hit a motorcyclist and knocked him off his bike, a court has heard.

Richard Matheson was driving a works van when he failed to stop at a junction and collided with the motorcycle.

A subsequent test revealed his breath alcohol level to be 74 microgrammes per 100 mililitres – the legal limit being 22 microgrammes.

Matheson, 41, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit charges of drink-driving and careless driving.

Fiscal depute Sophie Marshall told the court that it was around 2pm on July 28 last year when the crash occurred.

She said a witness spotted Matheson’s red Dingbro van failing to give way at a junction on St Margaret’s Road, Inverness.

Biker suffered bruising

“It collided with a motorbike, causing him to fall to the ground with the motorbike on top of his leg,” Ms Marshall told Sheriff Gary Aitken.

Police were called to the scene and Matheson identified himself as the driver of the van.

He was subsequently breathalysed and found to have 74 microgrammes of alcohol per 100mls of breath – more than three times the legal limit of 22 microgrammes.

The court heard that the biker was taken to hospital, where a suspected fracture was ruled out, and he was found to have suffered only bruising.

Solicitor Graham Mann said his client had stayed with the motorcyclist following the collision.

Mr Mann said: “He acknowledges that the court will be looking at this as a very serious incident.”

Van driver disqualified

Sheriff Aitken said: “It goes without saying that you had no business being at your work when you were that drunk, never mind being behind the wheel of one of their vans. It is fortunate that the accident wasn’t worse.”

He placed Matheson, of Mannsfield Place, Avoch, on a community payback order with 18 months of supervision and 150 hours of unpaid work in the community.

He also disqualifed him from driving for 15 months.

 