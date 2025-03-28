Ellon woman avoids jail after violent home assault on three police officers

An Ellon woman has avoided going to prison after she reported a crime but ended up beating up the police officers who came to help.

Amber Bruce, 33, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where she admitted violently assaulting three police constables within her home address.

Bruce – who was electronically tagged two years ago for assaulting her friend’s mum with a prosecco bottle – also uttered a homophobic slur during the melee.

Her solicitor, Christopher Maitland, told the court his client “needs to stay away from alcohol” if she wants to stay out of prison.

Situation became ‘chaotic’

It was stated that on October 28 last year, the mother-of-one contacted the police to report that she believed someone had stolen money from her.

When the police arrived at Bruce’s home address on Raeburn Place, Ellon, they found one of her friends passed out on the sofa and quizzed her about what had happened and if that person was okay.

Bruce then flew into a rage and ordered the officers to leave her friend alone before the incident became “chaotic”, her solicitor said.

She attacked one male police officer by punching him on the head before she repeatedly kicked a female officer to her body.

Following this, Bruce then attempted to headbutt a third officer but missed.

It was at this point she uttered a homophobic slur that was directed at the male officer.

In the dock, Bruce pleaded guilty to three counts of assault and one charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by uttering a homophobic remark.

‘A problematic relationship with alcohol’

Defence solicitor Christopher Maitland told the court that his client had a history of “getting drunk” and carrying out “this type of behaviour”.

He was referring to how Bruce left her friend’s mum’s face “covered” in blood after turning her with a prosecco bottle during a get-together at her friend’s house.

She also assaulted three police officers on that occasion.

“Ms Bruce recognises that she has a problematic relationship with alcohol,” Mr Maitland said.

“The social work department have said that they feel they have done all they can, and she needs to start taking responsibility.

“She is on the brink of custody and needs to stay away from alcohol.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told Bruce that the only reason she wasn’t sending her to prison was because she was currently in employment.

“I understand that you have been abstinent from alcohol for two months,” she said, adding: “I can’t see how you can keep a drinking in the way you have been.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Hodge made Bruce subject to a community payback order and ordered her to undertake 160 hours of unpaid work.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.