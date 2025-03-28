Aberdeen teenager claims £3,000 cocaine stash was for pal’s birthday party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen teenager claims £3,000 cocaine stash was for pal’s birthday party

Benefits claimant Lewis Wood said he was going to share out the drugs between his friends

By Joanne Warnock
Lewis Wood appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
An Aberdeen teen has been placed under supervision after being found with £3,000 worth of cocaine.

Lewis Wood was just days away from his 18th birthday when police entered his Arnage Drive home with a search warrant on February 1, last year.

Now 19, Wood appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to supplying cocaine and possession of heroin.

The court heard police found cocaine worth £3,120 within the property and a small amount of heroin worth £30.

Wood’s defence solicitor Alex Burn said his client was young and he observed that “drugs are the way” for many youths today.

Teenager on benefits

“He accepts responsibility,” Mr Burns continued. “He was going to a birthday party and was taking the cocaine to that to share out between his friends.”

He went on to say that Wood received benefits and also had financial help from his mother.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge made reference to Wood’s previous conviction and noted his background report referred to “two violent offences”, which bore no recorded conviction.

Young offender

Last month, Wood appeared before Sheriff Graham Buchanan, who was told that Wood’s previous offending had gone before a Children’s Reporter and was not listed under previous convictions.

Sheriff Buchanan voiced concern that Wood had a “truculent attitude and predilection to violence”.

“There are plainly deep-seated issues, and he may one day find himself in the High Court facing extremely serious charges.”

In that case, Wood was convicted of an assault that left a man with a fractured skull and multiple facial fractures.

For that he was placed on an electronic tag and given 270 hours of unpaid work.

For the new drug offences, Sheriff Hodge placed Wood under supervision for one year “as a direct alternative to a fine” saying he would benefit from that.

 