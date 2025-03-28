Aberdeen teenager claims £3,000 cocaine stash was for pal’s birthday party

An Aberdeen teen has been placed under supervision after being found with £3,000 worth of cocaine.

Lewis Wood was just days away from his 18th birthday when police entered his Arnage Drive home with a search warrant on February 1, last year.

Now 19, Wood appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to supplying cocaine and possession of heroin.

The court heard police found cocaine worth £3,120 within the property and a small amount of heroin worth £30.

Wood’s defence solicitor Alex Burn said his client was young and he observed that “drugs are the way” for many youths today.

Teenager on benefits

“He accepts responsibility,” Mr Burns continued. “He was going to a birthday party and was taking the cocaine to that to share out between his friends.”

He went on to say that Wood received benefits and also had financial help from his mother.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge made reference to Wood’s previous conviction and noted his background report referred to “two violent offences”, which bore no recorded conviction.

Young offender

Last month, Wood appeared before Sheriff Graham Buchanan, who was told that Wood’s previous offending had gone before a Children’s Reporter and was not listed under previous convictions.

Sheriff Buchanan voiced concern that Wood had a “truculent attitude and predilection to violence”.

“There are plainly deep-seated issues, and he may one day find himself in the High Court facing extremely serious charges.”

In that case, Wood was convicted of an assault that left a man with a fractured skull and multiple facial fractures.

For that he was placed on an electronic tag and given 270 hours of unpaid work.

For the new drug offences, Sheriff Hodge placed Wood under supervision for one year “as a direct alternative to a fine” saying he would benefit from that.