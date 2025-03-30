Burglar avoids jail after terrified woman woke to find him standing in her bedroom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Burglar avoids jail after terrified woman woke to find him standing in her bedroom

Lee Witts, 49, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted breaking into a home in Newtonhill.

By David McPhee
Lee Witts admitted breaking into a woman's home and stealing items. Image: Facebook.
Lee Witts admitted breaking into a woman's home and stealing items. Image: Facebook.

A drugged-up burglar has avoided a prison sentence after a woman woke up to find him in her bedroom.

Lee Witts, 49, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where he admitted the late-night Newtonhill break-in.

When the homeowner woke up and asked who was there, Witts ran from the property, which had been ransacked.

Witts stole scarves and jewellery that were never recovered, the court heard.

Woman saw someone with torch

Fiscal depute Maliya Ngalam told the court that the incident took place at a property on Crollshillock Place at around 1.15am on May 21 last year.

The homeowner was asleep but awoke to see someone standing in her bedroom holding a torch.

As Witts dashed from the room, the woman woke her husband and they checked the house, which they found in disarray with clothes and other items strewn around the hallway.

The police were called and after an inspection of the house, it was found that scarves, necklaces and a black mobile phone had been stolen by Witt.

In the dock, Witts pleaded guilty to one charge of housebreaking and stealing a quantity of items.

He also admitted stealing a doorbell camera during a separate incident in Newtonhill on August 2 last year.

Drugs were ‘controlling his life’

Defence solicitor Shane Campbell told the court that his client had “no recollection” of these incidents as he was using heroin at the time, which was controlling his life.

“He has not had his problems to seek from a young age and it’s perhaps not surprising that he did fall into illicit drugs,” the solicitor said.

Mr Campbell said Witts had now been drug-free since December last year.

“He acknowledges that he has caused harm, and he wants to express how sorry he is to his victims – he has shown remorse for his actions,” Mr Cambell added.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told Witts that he had admitted “serious charges” and “particularly breaking into someone’s house in the middle of the night”.

But she added that Witts had had a troubled life, had expressed remorse for his crimes and seemed to be dealing with his underlying issues.

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Hodge made Witts, of Turnstone Court, Newtonhill, subject to a community payback order with supervision for two years.

She also ordered him to carry out 270 hours of unpaid work.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 