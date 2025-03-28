Highland man told he is the reason domestic abuse programme exists

A Sutherland man who verbally abused and threatened his partner during their relationship has been told he is the very reason why a domestic abuse programme exists.

Gordon Henderson, 36, appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court, and he was banned from contacting his victim for the next five years.

The court heard his relationship of about eight years turned sour in 2019 when he began drinking and became increasingly angry towards his partner and their newborn child, culminating in the police being contacted last August.

Holes in walls and 45 messages begging for her to come back

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor told the court Henderson, whose address was given as Morven House, would “become angry” when he drank.

“Things began to deteriorate in the relationship,” he said.

“Whilst under the influence of alcohol he was short tempered, showed no patience, and would also humiliate and belittle [her] in front of her family and friends.”

Their relationship deteriorated in 2019 when Henderson’s girlfriend moved back in with her mother.

Mr Treanor added: “The accused would often become angry and aggressive, punching holes in walls whilst he was drunk. He would also make comments about killing [her].”

Henderson’s behaviour continued into 2024, and when his partner went to the Moray Festival without him, he began barraging her with messages and threats.

Mr Treanor said: “She received a phone call from the accused stating ‘where the f*** are you? Just wait until you get home’.

“He proceeded to tell her not to tell anybody else, but ‘I’ve put holes in your doors’. He continued to shout and swear after she got home.”

The following day, on August 12, she received 45 messages on Facebook and seven text messages from Henderson “begging” for her and his child to come home.

It marked the end of their relationship.

‘Outdated and patriarchal’ views

Ahead of implementing the non-harassment order, which will prevent Henderson from contacting his ex, Sheriff David Harvie said the author of the background report on him had put it “somewhat mildly” that his views towards women were “outdated and patriarchal”.

“I’m tempted to use far stronger terms to describe that behaviour,” the sheriff added. “But I fear it might not be fair on past generations.

“Punching holes in walls? You are the very definition of why the Caledonian men’s programme has been developed.”

In addition to not being able to contact his former partner, Henderson will also be under a supervision order for two years with a conduct requirement to take part in the Caledonian programme.

The scheme is designed for men convicted of domestic abuse offences and provides support services for their partners and children.