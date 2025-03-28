Highland man told he is the reason domestic abuse programme exists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland man told he is the reason domestic abuse programme exists

Gordon Henderson, 36, verbally abused and threatened his partner over the course of five years.

By Jamie Ross
Gordon Henderson appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
A Sutherland man who verbally abused and threatened his partner during their relationship has been told he is the very reason why a domestic abuse programme exists.

Gordon Henderson, 36, appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court, and he was banned from contacting his victim for the next five years.

The court heard his relationship of about eight years turned sour in 2019 when he began drinking and became increasingly angry towards his partner and their newborn child, culminating in the police being contacted last August.

Holes in walls and 45 messages begging for her to come back

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor told the court Henderson, whose address was given as Morven House, would “become angry” when he drank.

“Things began to deteriorate in the relationship,” he said.

“Whilst under the influence of alcohol he was short tempered, showed no patience, and would also humiliate and belittle [her] in front of her family and friends.”

Their relationship deteriorated in 2019 when Henderson’s girlfriend moved back in with her mother.

Mr Treanor added: “The accused would often become angry and aggressive, punching holes in walls whilst he was drunk. He would also make comments about killing [her].”

Henderson’s behaviour continued into 2024, and when his partner went to the Moray Festival without him, he began barraging her with messages and threats.

Mr Treanor said: “She received a phone call from the accused stating ‘where the f*** are you? Just wait until you get home’.

“He proceeded to tell her not to tell anybody else, but ‘I’ve put holes in your doors’. He continued to shout and swear after she got home.”

The following day, on August 12, she received 45 messages on Facebook and seven text messages from Henderson “begging” for her and his child to come home.

It marked the end of their relationship.

‘Outdated and patriarchal’ views

Ahead of implementing the non-harassment order, which will prevent Henderson from contacting his ex, Sheriff David Harvie said the author of the background report on him had put it “somewhat mildly” that his views towards women were “outdated and patriarchal”.

“I’m tempted to use far stronger terms to describe that behaviour,” the sheriff added. “But I fear it might not be fair on past generations.

“Punching holes in walls? You are the very definition of why the Caledonian men’s programme has been developed.”

In addition to not being able to contact his former partner, Henderson will also be under a supervision order for two years with a conduct requirement to take part in the Caledonian programme.

The scheme is designed for men convicted of domestic abuse offences and provides support services for their partners and children.