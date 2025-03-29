‘Reprehensible’ Elgin man who was tried to control partner handed prison sentence

An Elgin man who was “given every opportunity in life” has been caged for 15 months for “reprehensible” crimes against his former partner.

Grant Rowand appeared by video link from prison after earlier pleading guilty to more than a dozen charges, including drug dealing.

Rowand shook his head and muttered on the video link as the court heard details of the many ways he tried to take control of his partner’s life.

Elgin Sheriff Court was told the jealous and controlling 21-year-old:

Made his partner install a tracking app so he knew where she was at all times

Repeatedly video-called her late at night to prove that she was sleeping alone

Demanded proof that she wasn’t wearing make-up

Breach bail conditions to stay away from here

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor told the court Rowand was convinced his girlfriend was lying to him and would tell her to stop wearing make-up – even going so far as to demand she wipe her face with tissues on video calls to “prove” she was not wearing any foundation.

On one occasion, he told her to quit her job and on another downloaded her WhatsApp account to his own mobile to message her ex-husband in an attempt to drive a wedge between the two.

Mr Treanor said his victim described the relationship, which started in 2022, as “toxic”.

Controlling behaviour

“During the summer of 2023, the accused told the complainer to download an app on her phone which would allow him to track her. Despite this, he would continue to accuse her of lying about where she was,” Mr Treanor added.

“He would regularly accuse her of not being on the phone to whoever she said she was. He would require her frequently to send screenshots of her phone calls to prove who she was speaking to.

“On one occasion, my lord, when the accused was bailed away from her he would require her to Facetime him at night – throughout the night – to prove that she was sleeping and not elsewhere.”

Rowand, whose address was given as Newton in court papers, would also frequently yell and scream at his partner for minor things, calling her a “c***” when she accidentally ended a message to someone else with an “X”.

In addition to the domestic abuse charges, Rowand admitted being concerned in the supply of drugs, including both cannabis and ecstasy last year, repeatedly breaching bail conditions not to contact his former partner, attempted assaults in Elgin, and driving without insurance or a licence.

In mitigation, Rowand’s defence agent, Matthew O’Neill, said his client acknowledged his behavior fell “far below the standard” but he was engaging with programmes available to him.

End of the road for ‘just talk’

Sheriff David Hastie described Rowand’s crimes against his partner as “reprehensible” in his sentencing, adding he had run out of chances to avoid a custodial sentence.

He said: “Unlike many who appear in these courts, you have a supportive family. You had every opportunity – you seem intent on throwing it away.

“The catalogue of behaviour that has been described today, together with your previous convictions, for one so young as you, is very significant.

“There has been lots of talk on many occasions about how you can turn things around and how you show progress, but it is mostly just talk.

“Some of the behaviours I heard about today, particularly in respect of your partner, are nothing short of reprehensible.

“In the past you’ve had admonitions, you’ve had fines, you’ve had bail supervisions, you’ve had electronic monitoring, you’ve had curfews, you’ve had community payback orders, you’ve had structured deferred sentences, you’ve been on remand twice before – all these other options have run out today.”

In addition to being locked up for 15 months, Rowand will also be barred from contacting his ex for the next five years.