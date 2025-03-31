Careless driver knocked cyclist from bike on Inverness street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Careless driver knocked cyclist from bike on Inverness street

Andrew Pearson drove into the path of a cyclist, sending them over the handbars and into the road, a court was told.

By Jenni Gee
Andrew Pearson admitted careless driving after knocking down cyclist on Drummond Road. Image DC Thomson
A motorist who failed to spot a cyclist and drove directly into his path has admitted careless driving at Inverness Sheriff Court.

Andrew Pearson pulled across the road directly in front of the cyclist, causing him to be thrown over the handlebars of his bike.

The rider suffered a fractured elbow as a result of the crash.

Pearson, 45, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of causing serious injury by careless driving in relation to the incident on August 12 last year.

Fiscal depute Sophie Marshall told the court that it was around 4.15pm when the cyclist was heading home along Drummond Road in Inverness.

Driver pulled into bike’s path

She said a witness travelling south on the same road watched as Pearson’s silver car pulled across the road “directly in front” of the man on the bike.

She said the cyclist “made an attempt to avoid the vehicle but was unable to do so.”

As a result of the impact, his bicycle came to a complete stop, causing her to go over the handlebars.

Police and ambulance attended the scene, where Pearson identified himself to officers as the driver of the car.

The cyclist was taken to Raigmore Hospital with an arm injury – later confirmed to be a fractured left elbow.

Careless driver blames sun

Solicitor Graham Mann, for Pearson, told the court that his client believed the sun played a part in causing the crash.

He said: “He looked both ways but clearly had not seen the complainer,” adding “He accepted that he was entirely in the wrong.”

Mr Mann said it was a case of “just not seeing someone that he should have seen” and conceded: “It could have been far worse.”

Sheriff Gary Aitken fined Pearson, of Pendle Crescent, Nottingham, £520 and banned him from the roads for 12 months.

 