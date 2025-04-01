Drug-driver who crashed car near Peterhead handed roads ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Drug-driver who crashed car near Peterhead handed roads ban

Martin Budge, 30, had more than double the legal limit of benzoylecgonine in his blood when he was picked up by police last summer.

By Jamie Ross
The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A man who crashed his car while high on drugs near Peterhead has been handed a two-year roads ban.

Peterhead Sheriff Court heard that Martin Budge was covered in sweat and falling asleep when police attended to him on July 19 last year after his car smashed through a fence and ended up in a field near the port.

He had been spotted by a member of the public earlier in the day who sounded the alarm on the A90 Blackdog to Peterhead road as he weaved in and out of his lane and crashed into the road’s central reservation.

Covered in sweat and twitching when police caught up to him

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told the court both crashes happened within an hour of each other, with 999 being called to report Budge’s driving at about 8am.

“She noticed collision damage to the vehicle,” Ms Martin said of the witness when Budge went to overtake her.

“She observed it veering from side to side on the carriageway.”

He was then found near his crashed car by constables at 8.53am.

Ms Martin continued: “The accused identified himself as the driver of the vehicle. The accused had no injuries but was found to have a slightly irregular heartbeat.”

Officers at the time noted he appeared to be sweating, had constricted pupils, was drowsy, and had an eyelid twitch.

When an ambulance conveyed him to Aberdeen, he continued to sweat and, at one stag,e fell asleep. He would later record a reading of 132mg of benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, per litre of blood. The limit is 50mg.

‘He effectively feels that he’s let his family down’

Budge’s defence agent, Leonard Burkinshaw, told the court his client had been out celebrating with friends the night before the crashes because he had worked 11 straight days.

“It hadn’t been his intention to drive that particular day. Unfortunately, someone in the morning had woken him up and told him he needed a lift,” Mr Burkinshaw said.

“On his return, he did feel the effects. He accepts what has been described by the Crown.”

Mr Burkinshaw added that Budge was in employment at a substation in the south and able to pay a financial penalty, but the loss of his licence – although inevitable – would have an effect on future employment and his personal life.

He said Budge, whose address was given as Millburn Avenue in Dumfries, had responsibilities for a brother who was suffering from cancer.

“He effectively feels that he’s let his family down,” Mr Burkinshaw said.

In addition to being banned from the road for two years, Budge will need to resit his driving test if he wishes to get back behind the wheel.

He will also pay a £1,040 fine.

In delivering his sentence, Sheriff Robert McDonald said: “There was a very obvious danger to other people on the road.”