Peterhead man fined for assault on neighbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Peterhead man fined for assault on neighbour

Dylan Richards, 32, permanently scarred his neighbour after chasing him into a dead end in Peterhead last year.

By Jamie Ross
The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A Peterhead man who lost his temper and left his fleeing neighbour with a permanent scar has been fined.

The town’s sheriff court heard that Dylan Richards and his neighbour had gotten into several disagreements over stolen mail and loud music before he took the law into his own hands and attacked him in a lane in the port.

The 32-year-old, whose address was given as the Caley Building, had gone out to confront the other man on December 15 last year before things turned violent.

Chased him down and wounded him

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told the court the incident happened at about 11.10am when Richards spotted his neighbour walking out of his home.

“The accused opened the door and began speaking to the complainer,” she said.

“The complainer ignored him.”

Richards then chased the man into Farmer’s Lane, near the building, which was a dead end.

In an attempt to escape the confrontation, his victim tried to scale a metal-spiked fence.

“The complainer shouted for help and for the accused to stop,” Ms Martin added.

But Richards continued to pursue the man and pulled him down, leading to his neighbour cutting both hands. He suffered a 3cm laceration to his right palm, which doctors said would leave a permanent scar, and a 1cm cut on his left palm.

Ms Martin said: “Upon seeing this, the accused walk away.”

When Richards was spoken to by police, he replied: “Yeah, I did do that. I hold my hands up to that. I lost my temper.”

A view into Farmer’s Lane, Peterhead. Image: Google Street View

‘A nightmare neighbour’

In mitigation, Richards’ defence solicitor Marieanne Milligan described the victim in the case as a “nightmare neighbour” and detailed how he would play loud music and steal mail from her client.

“He is a nightmare neighbour, my lord,” she said.

“He has asked him in the past to not take parcels from his front door, not play loud music.

“He accepts full responsibility in relation to this matter.”

She added that although Richards had previous convictions, the last of those came in 2019.

Dealing with the case, Sheriff Robert McDonald told Richards to pay a £500 fine.